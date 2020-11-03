Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Club Brugge host Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, as the Belgian champions look to continue an impressive start to their European campaign this season.

Club Brugge followed up a 2-1 win against FC Zenit in their first game, with a creditable 1-1 draw against Lazio last week, which has meant that they are now a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the group standings.

Dortmund lost heavily at Lazio in their first match of the group stages, but they bounced back from it last week. Late goals from Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland gave Borussia Dortmund a 2-0 win against FC Zenit, which has put them a point behind Lazio and Club Brugge after two games in Group F.

We’ve got a big month ahead 🗓 pic.twitter.com/w0IBUOsCBZ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 1, 2020

At the weekend, these two sides had contrasting results, with Club Brugge drawing 2-2 against KV Mechelen, while a Mats Hummels brace saw Borussia Dortmund beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-0.

Club Brugge haven't won any of their last three league games, which has seen them give Charleroi the lead in the Belgian Pro League standings. Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile are level on points with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Eyes on Wednesday. Time to bounce back. 💥 pic.twitter.com/XbTKhUPWRE — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) November 2, 2020

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund have each won two games, out of the five that they have played each other.

Advertisement

These two teams were drawn in the same group of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League. Borussia Dortmund won 1-0 in Belgium, while they played a 0-0 draw at home.

Club Brugge form guide: D-D-L-W-D

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Club Brugge had no players testing positive in their latest round of COVID-19 tests. Coach Philippe Clement is now likely to have a fully available squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

For Borussia Dortmund, Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadou, and Marcel Schmelzer continue to remain on the sidelines. Emre Can tested positive for COVID-19 and is still in isolation.

Erling Haaland missed the weekend's game against Arminia Bielefeld, but is said to be ready for this game. Mats Hummels was taken off late in that game, after he had scored a brace, with a thigh problem. He could be a doubt for this game, but is also said to be in contention.

Injured: Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadu, and Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: Mats Hummels

Unavailable: Emre Can

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XIs

Club Brugge Predicted XI: (3-5-2) Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Simon Deli; Odilon Kossounou; Krepin Diatta, Ruud Vormer, Mats Rits, Hans Vanaken, Eduard Sobol; Charles De Ketelaere, Emmanuel Dennis

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland

Advertisement

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Even though Club Brugge have shown some decent form in Europe, their slump in the Belgian Pro League cannot be ignored.

Borussia Dortmund have certified match-winners in the likes of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, and that could make life difficult for the Belgian champions at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-2 Borussia Dortmund