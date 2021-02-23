Club Brugge vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Club Brugge welcome Dynamo Kyiv to the Jan Breydel Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 32 tie on Thursday.

The first leg at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium last week ended in a 1-1 draw. Brugge will be pleased that they managed an away goal and stalemate in Ukraine.

Dynamo are the leaders in the Ukrainian Premier League, while the hosts also have a 15-point lead in the Belgian First Division.

⏰ RESULTS ⏰



What a night! 😱 Who did it best? #UEL pic.twitter.com/ASC0Mcd7C0 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 18, 2021

Also See: 5 most supported football clubs in the world

Club Brugge vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced off three times across all competitions. Their first two meetings came in the UEFA Champions League qualifying round in the 2019-20 campaign.

Two games have ended in a draw, while Blauw-Zwart have a win to their name. That 1-0 win was secured when the teams last met at Thursday's venue.

The first-leg tie ended in a 1-1 draw, with Brugge equalizing within five minutes of going behind.

Advertisement

Club Brugge form guide across all competitions: W-D-W-W-W

Dynamo Kyiv form guide across all competitions: D-D-W-D-W

Club Brugge vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Club Brugge

Stefano Denswil, Matej Mitrovic and Hans Vanaken tested positive for COVID-19 last week and remain in self-isolation. Midfielder Mats Rits also returned a positive result earlier this week and will miss this game.

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Rik De Mil ahead of this knockout fixture. Eduard Sobol returns from a one-game suspension and should start the game.

Rik De Mil: "Rits testte gisteren positief op Covid-19 en zit dus niet in de selectie. Hij wordt vandaag nog medisch gerepatrieerd naar België waar hij in quarantaine gaat." #DynClu pic.twitter.com/YsjUyoVNTS — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) February 18, 2021

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable (Due to COVID-19): Stefano Denswil, Matej Mitrovic, Hans Vanaken, Mats Rits

Dynamo Kyiv

Vladimir Kostevych, Mykyta Burda, Tudor Baluta, Benjamin Verbic, Denys Harmash and Ilya Zabarny are injured and won't play any part in this fixture.

Injured: Vladimir Kostevych, Mykyta Burda, Tudor Baluta, Benjamin Verbic, Denys Harmash, Ilya Zabarny

Suspended: None

Club Brugge vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI

Advertisement

Club Brugge Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Mignolet; Brandon Mechele, Clinton Mata, Eduard Sobol, Odilon Kossounou; Ruud Vormer, Charles De Ketelaere, Éder Álvarez Balanta; Ignace Van Der Brempt, Tahith Chong, Bass Dost.

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Georgiy Bushchan; Oleksandr Karavaev, Tomasz Kedziora, Denys Popov, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Sergiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko; Viktor Tsygankov, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Carlos De Pena; Artem Besedin.

Club Brugge vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

The visitors have been in modest form since returning to competitive fixtures earlier this week, winning once and securing two 1-1 draws. The hosts, on the other hand, have gone unbeaten in their last 12 fixtures.

Given the goalscoring form of the Belgian side, we expect them to edge ahead of the visitors in this fixture.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv