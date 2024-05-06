Club Brugge vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2024

Club Brugge will invite Fiorentina to Jan Breydel Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal on Wednesday. The first leg in Florence last week was an entertaining affair, with Fiorentina recording a 3-2 home win to take a narrow lead on aggregate.

Riccardo Sottil and Andrea Belotti scored in the first half for the visitors while Hans Vanaken converted from the penalty spot for Club Brugge. Igor Thiago equalized in the 63rd minute before M'Bala Nzola bagged an injury-time winner for the visitors. Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika was sent off in the first leg and will serve a suspension in this match.

The hosts bounced back with a win in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, defeating Royal Antwerp 2-1 in their away match. With that win, they moved to the top of the league standings.

The visitors, on the other hand, suffered a 2-1 away loss in Serie A to Verona on Sunday. Key players including Belotti, Giacomo Bonaventura, Cristiano Biraghi, and Pietro Terracciano were on the bench in that match.

Club Brugge vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the first leg. Fiorentina registered a home win in that match and Club Brugge will look to return the favor here.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last six games in all competitions, with four wins and two losses.

The hosts, meanwhile, have seen conclusive results in their last nine games in all competitions, with eight wins and one loss.

The 3-2 loss in the first leg was just the third loss in the Conference League for the hosts, including qualifiers.

The visitors, runners-up from last season, are unbeaten in the Conference League since a 1-0 loss to Rapid Vienna in the qualifying round playoffs.

Club Brugge vs Fiorentina Prediction

Blauw-Zwart had to spend the last 30 minutes of the first leg with 10 men and the numerical advantage allowed Fiorentina to score a last-gasp winner. They have an unbeaten home record in the Conference League. Brugge have won three of their last four home games while keeping clean sheets and will look to overturn the first-leg deficit.

Defender Bjorn Meijer suffered a knee injury against Antwerp on Sunday and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Nicky Hayen will have to replace him, while Onyedika is suspended for the encounter.

Brugge have a strong comeback history in European competitions and have overturned a deficit in the home leg 15 times. They registered a 3-0 home win over Molde to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg in the round of 16 in March.

The Viola have enjoyed a 12-game unbeaten streak in the Conference League. Nonetheless, they have just two wins in away games in 2024, which is a cause for concern.

Riccardo Sottil is their only confirmed absentee after fracturing his clavicle during the first leg. Key players were rested in the league game on Sunday, so they should return to the starting XI and are expected to be well-rested.

Considering the form of both teams in the Conference League, this match is expected to be contested closely, just like the first leg, and is likely to end in a draw.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-2 Fiorentina

Club Brugge vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Andreas Skov Olsen to score or assist any time - Yes