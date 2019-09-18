Club Brugge vs Galatasaray: Predicted lineups, injury news, suspension list and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Falcao was one of the 14 new arrivals at Galatasaray this summer

Turkish giants Galatasaray travel to the Belgian city of Brugge to take on Club Brugge in their opening fixture of the new Champions League campaign. These two teams are expected to merely make up the numbers in a group containing tournament favourites Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Hence, this would be a vital encounter for both the teams in the race to finish third and qualify into the Europa League.

Team news

Club Brugge

Club Brugge will need Mignolet to be at his best today.

Club Brugge will be hoping to avoid a similar start to their campaign like domestic rivals Genk, after the Belgian outfit came out on the wrong side of an RB Salzburg onslaught.

Philippe Clement has an almost fully fit squad at his disposal, with only veteran striker Jelle Vossen and defender Dion Cools missing out due to injury.

A familiar face will be in the Brugge net, with Simon Mignolet set to make his first Champions league appearance since moving out of Liverpool during the summer.

Injury list: Dion Cools, Jelle Vossen

Suspensions: none

Galatasaray

Younes Belhanda is out with a broker jaw

The Turkish giants underwent a major change to their lineup during the transfer window as they brought in 14 new faces. Radamel Falcao tops the list of high-profile names that arrived at the Turk Telekom stadium during the summer.

Younes Belhanda is out of today's match with a broken jaw while on-loan midfielder Mario Lemina will face a late fitness test after having been unwell for the last couple of days.

Injury list: Younes Belhanda, Mario Lemina (doubtful)

Suspensions: none

Predicted lineups

Club Brugge (4-3-3): Mignolet; Ricca, Deli, Mechele, Mata; Vanaken, Rits, Vormer; Diaka, Okerere, Bonaventure

The predicted lineup for today

Galatasaray (4-1-4-1): Muslera; Nagatomo, Marcao, Luyindama, Mariano; N'Zonzi; Feghouli, Seri, Lemina, Babel; Falcao

The predicted lineup for today