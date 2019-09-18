Club Brugge vs Galatasaray: Predicted lineups, injury news, suspension list and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Turkish giants Galatasaray travel to the Belgian city of Brugge to take on Club Brugge in their opening fixture of the new Champions League campaign. These two teams are expected to merely make up the numbers in a group containing tournament favourites Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
Hence, this would be a vital encounter for both the teams in the race to finish third and qualify into the Europa League.
Team news
Club Brugge
Club Brugge will be hoping to avoid a similar start to their campaign like domestic rivals Genk, after the Belgian outfit came out on the wrong side of an RB Salzburg onslaught.
Philippe Clement has an almost fully fit squad at his disposal, with only veteran striker Jelle Vossen and defender Dion Cools missing out due to injury.
A familiar face will be in the Brugge net, with Simon Mignolet set to make his first Champions league appearance since moving out of Liverpool during the summer.
Injury list: Dion Cools, Jelle Vossen
Suspensions: none
Galatasaray
The Turkish giants underwent a major change to their lineup during the transfer window as they brought in 14 new faces. Radamel Falcao tops the list of high-profile names that arrived at the Turk Telekom stadium during the summer.
Younes Belhanda is out of today's match with a broken jaw while on-loan midfielder Mario Lemina will face a late fitness test after having been unwell for the last couple of days.
Injury list: Younes Belhanda, Mario Lemina (doubtful)
Suspensions: none
Predicted lineups
Club Brugge (4-3-3): Mignolet; Ricca, Deli, Mechele, Mata; Vanaken, Rits, Vormer; Diaka, Okerere, Bonaventure
Galatasaray (4-1-4-1): Muslera; Nagatomo, Marcao, Luyindama, Mariano; N'Zonzi; Feghouli, Seri, Lemina, Babel; Falcao