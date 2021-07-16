Club Brugge vs Genk prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Super Cup

Club Brugge take on Genk at the Jan Breydelstadion in the Belgian Super Cup finals on Saturday.

This will be a great opportunity for both sides to get their hands on some silverware before the 2021-22 season begins.

Club Brugge have had mixed results in their pre-season friendlies so far and will go into the game off the back of a 4-2 defeat to Utrecht. Philippe Clement will need his side to step up their performance if they are to beat Genk on Saturday.

Genk, on the other hand, have picked up where they left off last season and have had an unbeaten pre-season campaign.

John van den Brom will know his side are capable of winning the finals if they continue playing the same way they have been.

Both sides will want to get their season off to a strong start by winning the finals, and that is sure to make for an exciting fixture.

Club Brugge vs Genk Head-to-Head

Club Brugge hold a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five games, with Genk winning two.

Genk did, however, come away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in May. A late penalty by Cyriel Dessers was enough to secure all three points after Genk's Ruud Vormer canceled out Bastien Toma's opener.

Club Brugge Form Guide: yet to play

Genk Form Guide: yet to play

Club Brugge vs Genk Team News

Mignolet in action for Belgium

Club Brugge

Philippe Clement will be sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who is a doubt for the game on Saturday. Apart from that, there are no other injuries to worry about.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Simon Mignolet

Suspended: None

Genk

Kristian Thorstvedt will miss Saturday's game due to injury. Apart from his absence, there are no other players out injured at this stage.

Injured: Kristian Thorstvedt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Club Brugge vs Genk Predicted XI

Club Brugge Predicted XI (4-3-3): Senne Lammens; Federico Ricca, Matej Mitrovic, Brandon Mechele, Clinton Mata; Mats Rits, Ruud Vormer, Hans Vanaken; Charles De Ketelaere, Noa Lang, Bas Dost

Genk Predicted XI (4-4-2): Maarten Vandervoordt; Gerardo Arteaga, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumi, Angelo Preciado; Theo Bongonda, Bastien Toma, Mike Tresor, Junya Ito; Paul Onuachu, Cyriel Dessers

Club Brugge vs Genk Prediction

Genk have been in great form of late and they will be tough for Club Brugge to break down in Saturday's fixture.

We predict a tight game with Genk coming out on top.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-2 Genk

