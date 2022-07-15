Club Brugge vs Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Super Cup 2022

Club Brugge are set to play Gent at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday in the final of the Belgian Super Cup.

Club Brugge come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Anderlecht in their most recent official game. A first-half goal from Danish winger Andreas Skov Olsen for Club Brugge was cancelled out by a late second-half own goal from Scottish centre-back Jack Hendry for Anderlecht.

Gent, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Edward Still's Charleroi in their recent official fixture. Goals from Iranian attacker Ali Gholizadeh and midfielder Daan Heymans sealed the deal for Charleroi. Cameroonian centre-back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui scored the consolation goal for Gent.

Club Brugge vs Gent Head-to-Head

In 53 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Club Brugge have won 21 games, lost 21 and drawn 11.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Gent beating Club Brugge 3-0. Goals from experienced midfielder Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, midfielder Alessio Castro-Montes and attacker Laurent Depoitre secured the win for Gent. Club Brugge had full-back Denis Odoi sent off in the second-half.

Club Brugge form guide: yet to play

Gent form guide: yet to play

Club Brugge vs Gent Team News

Club Brugge

Club Brugge will be without midfielder Mats Rits. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Carl Hoefkens is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Mats Rits

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gent

Meanwhile, Gent have no known issues and manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Club Brugge vs Gent Predicted XI

Club Brugge Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Mignolet, Denis Odoi, Brandon Mechele, Jack Hendry, Bjorn Meijer, Hans Vanaken, Ruud Vormer, Noah Mbamba, Charles De Ketelaere, Ferran Jutgla, Noa Lang

Gent Predicted XI (3-5-2): Davy Roef, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Bruno Godeau, Alessio Castro-Montes, Matisse Samoise, Andrew Hjulsager, Sven Kums, Nurio Fortuna, Hugo Cuypers, Tarik Tissoudali

Club Brugge vs Gent Prediction

Club Brugge could soon lose two of their key players, with attackers Charles De Ketelaere and Noa Lang both linked with moves away. However, the likes of Hans Vanaken and Andreas Skov Olsen could prove to be important once again this season.

Gent, on the other hand, finished 5th last season. They will be hoping to improve on that standing this season.

Club Brugge to win.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-0 Gent

