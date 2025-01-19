Club Brugge vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

Club Brugge will invite Juventus to Jan Breydel Stadium in the penultimate league phase game of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Both teams have three wins in six games thus far. They are separated by just one point, however, the visitors are in 14th place in the standings, five places above Brugge.

Blauw-Zwart are unbeaten in their last 18 games across all competitions, recording 15 wins. They have a 100% record in 2025 and registered a 4-2 home win over Beerschot in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday. Gustaf Nilsson bagged a brace while Hans Vanaken had a goal and two assists to his name.

The Bianconeri returned to winning ways after four games on Saturday, recording a 2-0 home win over AC Milan in Serie A. It was a close game and after a goalless first half, Samuel Mbangula and Timothy Weah scored in quick succession in the second half.

Trending

Both teams are unbeaten in their last three Champions League games. Club Brugge overcame Sporting Lisbon 2-1 in their previous outing and the Bianconeri defeated Manchester City 2-0.

Club Brugge vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off four times, with all meetings taking place in the Champions League. All games have produced conclusive results, with the visitors having a 3-1 lead in wins.

They last met in the group stage in the 2005-06 campaign and the Old Lady registered wins in both the home and away games.

Club Brugge are on an 11-game winning streak at home, scoring 37 goals.

Juventus have enjoyed an unbeaten record in away games across all competitions this season. Eight of the 13 away games have ended in draws.

The visitors have suffered two losses in 12 meetings against Belgian teams, with both registered in away games.

Club Brugge vs Juventus Prediction

Blauw-Zwart head into the match in great form and will look to extend their winning start to their year to five games. They have scored at least three goals in four of their last five games. Interestingly, they have suffered just one loss in their last 23 games, with that defeat coming against a Serie A side, AC Milan, in the Champions League.

Joaquin Seys started from the bench last week after a brief injury spell and is likely to be on the bench here. Zaid Romero underwent dental surgery and won't feature in this match. Christos Tzolis was rested against Beerschot and should return to the starting XI.

The Bianconeri registered their first win of the year last week and will look to build on that form. Six of their last seven away games have ended in draws, with these draws producing under 2.5 goals.

Kenan Yıldız was subbed off as a precaution after the first half of the match against AC Milan and is a doubt. Weston McKennie also picked up a knock during that match. Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, and Bremer remain long-term absentees while Francisco Conceição is also expected to sit this one out.

Both teams have been in good touch but we expect the Italian side to secure a narrow away win.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-2 Juventus

Club Brugge vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 5: First team to score - Juventus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback