Club Brugge vs KA Akureyri Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023

Club Brugge and KA Akureyri lock horns at the Jan Breydel Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 10).

The hosts eased through the second qualifying round with a 3-1 aggregate win over AGF. Despite losing 1-0 in the second leg, a 3-0 first-leg win on July 27 helped Ronny Deila’s side win the tie and maintain their race for European football.

Brugge are coming off their first Jupiler League win of the season, beating Westerlo 1-0 on Sunday.

Akureyri, meanwhile, failed to find their feet in a 4-2 loss against Valur Reykjavik in the Icelandic top flight on Monday. Hallgrímur Jonasson’s men are winless in three games across competitions, losing once.

The visitors now turn their attention to the Conference League qualifiers, where they saw off Connah's Quay Nomads and Dundalk in the first two rounds, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets in four games.

Club Brugge vs KA Akureyri Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Brugge are unbeaten in three of their four games this season across competitions, winning twice.

The Iceland-based outfit are unbeaten in seven of their last eight games, with the loss to Reykjavik on Monday being an exception.

Deila’s men have lost one of their last four competitive home games, winning twice since May.

Club Brugge vs KA Akureyri Prediction

Having picked up their first Jupiler League win of the season against Westerlo at the weekend, Brugge's confidence is sky-high. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, expect the Belgian outfit to come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brugge 3-0 Akureyri

Club Brugge vs KA Akureyri Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brugge

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Brugge’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Bruges' last five games.)