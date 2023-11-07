Club Brugge vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023 

Club Brugge will welcome Lugano to the Jan Breydel Stadion for a UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Thursday (November 9th).

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Royal Union in the Jupiler League. Mohamed Amoura scored either side of Maxim de Cuyper to help the league leaders claim maximum points.

Lugano, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Lausanne in the Swiss Super League. All four goals were scored after the break, with Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu scoring and providing an assist to help his side claim the win.

The Black and Whites will turn their focus back to the continent where they have an opportunity to exact revenge for the 3-1 home loss they suffered to Club Brugge three weeks ago.

The defeat left them in third spot in Group D with four points, while Club Brugge lead the way with seven points to their name.

Club Brugge vs Lugano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture is the sole meeting between the two sides.

Lugano's 3-2 win at Besiktas on matchday two was their first away win in Europe since 2017.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last seven Conference League games including qualifiers (five wins).

Lugano have just one win from their last six competitive games (four losses).

Club Brugge have won five of their previous six games against Swiss opposition (one loss).

Lugano have found the back of the net in each of their eight away games in all competitions this season.

Four of Lugano's last five competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Club Brugge vs Lugano Prediction

Club Brugge's domestic struggles continued over the weekend as they were beaten by Royal Union. However, Ronny Delia's side have been much better on the continent and a win here would all but guarantee them qualification to the knockout rounds.

Lugano have also been underwhelming in the league but are only outside the top two of this group on goal difference. The Swiss outfit have already been frustrated by Belgian opposition in Europe this season, having been eliminated from the Europa League by Royal Union.

We are tipping Club Brugge to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 Lugano

Club Brugge vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Club Brugge to score over 1.5 goals