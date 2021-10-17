Club Brugge vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of important group matches this week as Manchester City take on Club Brugge on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Manchester City are in third place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have excelled in recent weeks. The Cityzens suffered a 2-0 defeat against PSG last month and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, are in second place in their domestic league and have punched above their weight in the UEFA Champions League. The Belgian giants have impressed against PSG and RB Leipzig and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Club Brugge vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Club Brugge have never played an official fixture against Manchester City and will need to adapt to a formidable opponent. The Belgians are the underdogs this week and will want to create history with a positive result.

Manchester City will likely dominate the ball but cannot afford to underestimate their opponents on Tuesday. Club Brugge gave PSG a run for their money and will be intent on making life difficult for the reigning English champions.

Club Brugge form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Manchester City form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Club Brugge vs Manchester City Team News

Club Brugge have a point to prove

Club Brugge

Eder Balanta missed the league game over the weekend but should be able to recover in time for this match. Club Brugge have a fully-fit squad and will likely set up on the counter against Manchester City.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Manchester City need to win this game

Manchester City

Ferran Torres is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Ederson and Gabriel Jesus have returned from international duty and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Ferran Torres

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Benjamin Mendy

Club Brugge vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Club Brugge Predicted XI (4-4-2): Simon Mignolet; Eduard Sobol, Stanley N'Soki, Jack Hendry, Clinton Mata; Eder Balanta, Mats Rits, Noa Lang, Kamal Sowah; Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere

Club Brugge KV @ClubBrugge A brace and a MOTM performance from our skipper! 👊🤩 A brace and a MOTM performance from our skipper! 👊🤩 https://t.co/2l2cz7jQNL

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus

Club Brugge vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have been impressive this season but do have a few issues to solve ahead of this match. The Cityzens can be unstoppable on their day and will want to put their best foot forward in this fixture.

Club Brugge can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset in this match. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-2 Manchester City

