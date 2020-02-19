Club Brugge vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Manchester United visit Club Brugge in the opening fixture of UEFA Europa League round of 32

Manchester United kick-off their proceedings in the UEFA Europa League knockout stage with a trip to Bruges, where they'll take on Belgium Pro League leaders Club Brugge on Thursday.

The Red Devils head into the fixture with their heads held high after defeating top-four rivals Chelsea in their backyard, while Brugge, who ended up in the competition after finishing third in Group A of the UEFA Champions League, are undefeated in their previous eight matches across all competitions.

So, here's what we can expect from the game, which promises to be an entertaining matchup, between the two sides who'll be going head-to-head for the first time since 2015.

Club Brugge v Manchester United Head to Head

The two clubs have only crossed paths two times before this meeting and on both the occasions, the Premier League side came out on top, inflicting a crushing loss on the Belgian side.

The meetings came during the Champions League spot playoff for the 2015-16 season and resulted in an emphatic 7-1 win on aggregate for tomorrow's visitors.

In their previous visit to the Jan Breydel Stadium, they won 4-0, thanks to a Wayne Rooney hat-trick and a goal from Ander Herrera, players who have both left the club.

Club Brugge form guide: W-D-W-D-D

Manchester United form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Club Brugge v Manchester United Team News

Manchester United's injury woes might be getting better now.

Manchester United

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for selection for United due to injuries and though Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe rejoined training sessions last week, they might need some more time before they are included in the squad.

Victor Lindelof sat out their visit to Stamford Bridge last week but will be vying for a place in the starting XI this time around. Meanwhile, Eric Bailly's brilliant performance on his return to the squad in that fixture also beckons for his selection for tomorrow's match.

Injuries: Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe

Doubtful: Victor Lindelof, Timothy Fosuh-Mensah

Suspension: None

Club Brugge

Club Brugge have no current injuries to worry about and manager Philippe Clement has a full-strength squad to choose from so he is largely expected to field a strong team in the home leg.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Club Brugge v Manchester United Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI: Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Brandon Williams; Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James; Odion Ighalo

Club Brugge v Manchester United Prediction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have not conceded a goal in their last four fixtures in all competitions and though their performances have been highly irregular, it seems they hold a clear upper hand heading into the fixture.

Club Brugge only managed four goals in their six Champions League group stage fixtures and thus do not pose that much of a threat to United's defence.

It would be surprising to see any other outcome than a routine victory for United tomorrow.

Verdict - Club Brugge 0-2 Manchester United

