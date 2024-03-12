Club Brugge vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Club Brugge will host Molde at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League last-16 tie.

The home side have struggled for results of late but remain hopeful of extending their run on the continental stage this week. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-1 comeback win over OH Leuven with Hans Vanaken and Bjorn Meijer getting on the scoresheet in the second half to hand the Blauw-Zwart all three points.

Molde, meanwhile, kick off their league campaign next month but remain focused on their continental assignments. They already have a foot in the quarterfinals of the Conference League after picking up a 2-1 win in the first leg, with Halldor Stenevik and Fredrik Gulbrandsen getting on the scoresheet late in either half to secure a clinical victory for the Norwegian outfit.

The visitors have never made it past the last 16 of a European tournament but could do so this week should they avoid defeat on hostile ground.

Club Brugge vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Club Brugge and Molde.

The visitors have had seven competitive meetings against Belgian opposition. They have won two of those games, drawn twice and lost the other three.

The hosts have had 12 meetings against Norwegian opposition in European competitions. They have won six of those games, drawn twice and lost the other four.

Club Brugge are the second-highest-scoring side in the Pro League this season with a goal tally of 61.

Four of Molde's five defeats in Europe this season have come on the road.

Only one of Club Brugge's six league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Club Brugge vs Molde Prediction

Club Brugge have won two of their last three games after going winless in their three games prior. They have lost just once on home turf this season and are favorites to win here.

Molde have won their last three competitive outings and hold the advantage ahead of the midweek clash. They have, however, had their struggles on the road this season and could see their last-16 tie decided by penalties.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Molde

Club Brugge vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the visitors' last eight matches)