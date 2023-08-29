Club Brugge vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023

Club Brugge entertain Osasuna at the Jan Breydel Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday (August 31).

In the first leg in Spain last week, goals from Andreas Skov Olsen and Maxim De Cuyper helped Brugge win 2-1. Brugge's Belgian Pro League clash against Genk at the weekend was postponed, so they head into the second leg with a week's rest.

Osasuna, meanwhile, won 2-1 at Valencia in La Liga on Sunday, with Ignacio Vidal Miralles netting a last-gasp winner in injury time.

The visitors are in Europe for the first time since the 2006-07 UEFA Champions League qualifiers. They were almost banned from appearing in the competition due to a match-fixing scandal from the end of the 2013-14 La Liga season, leading to the conviction of several directors in 2020.

Osasuna were allowed to make their first European appearance in 17 years after being fined five percent of revenues earned from appearance in the Conference League this season.

Club Brugge vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

Brugge have won four of their five games in the Conference League qualifiers this season, including an 8-1 aggregate win in two home games.

Osasuna have two wins and as many defeats in four competitive games this season. Interestingly, both of their wins have come on their travels.

Brugge are unbeaten at home this season, winning three of four games.

Club Brugge vs Osasuna Prediction

Brugge have been in good form recently, winning six games, scoring 25 goals and conceding four. They have scored 15 goals in five games in the Conference League qualifiers.

Osasuna, meanwhile, suffered a defeat in the first leg in their first European game in 17 years. They have won their two away games 2-1 this season. At the weekend, Osasuna returned to winning ways after two defeats.

Nonetheless, Brugge have been in impressive form this month and should record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brugge 2-1 Osasuna

Club Brugge vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brugge to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Andreas Skov Olsen to score or assist any time - Yes