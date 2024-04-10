Club Brugge vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11th 2024

The action continues in the UEFA Europa Conference League as Club Brugge and PAOK go head-to-head in the first leg of their quarter-final clash on Thursday.

Both sides will be looking to place one foot in the semi-finals and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Club Brugge moved within five points of the top of the Belgian Jupiler League table at the weekend when they picked up a comfortable 3-1 win over Anderlecht on home turf.

Nicky Hayen’s men now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they secured a 4-2 aggregate victory over Swedish outfit Molde in the round of 16 back in March.

This was in keeping with their superb run in the group stages, where Club Brugge picked up five wins and one draw in six matches to secure first place in Group D.

PAOK, on the other hand, thrashed Dinamo Zagreb 5-1 in the second leg of their last-16 clash to secure a 5-3 aggregate victory over the Croatian outfit in March.

Like Club Brugge, this followed an unbeaten group-stage campaign as they picked up five wins and one draw in Group G to clinch top spot, seven points above runners-up Eintracht Frankfurt.

PAOK head into Wednesday’s clash off the back of a 2-2 draw with AEK Athens in the Greek Super League, where they currently sit at the summit of the table with 67 points from 30 games.

Club Brugge vs PAOK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Club Brugge and PAOK, with PAOK claiming one win and two draws in their previous three encounters.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in four of their last five outings across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since the second week of March.

PAOK are unbeaten in their last four matches, picking up three wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss to Aris Thessaloniki on March 10.

Club Brugge have won all but one of their last six home matches in all competitions, with a 2-1 defeat against Anderlecht on February 25 being the exception.

Club Brugge vs PAOK Prediction

While PAOK are unbeaten in their last three games against Club Brugge, they are in for a tough 90 minutes at the Jan Breydel Stadium, where Hayen’s men have been near impenetrable this season. That said, we are backing the Belgian side to come away with a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 PAOK

Club Brugge vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Club Brugge’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the hosts’ last six outings)