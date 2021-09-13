Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Club Brugge are set to play Paris Saint-Germain at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Club Brugge come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Alexander Blessin's Oostende in the Belgian Pro League. A brace from young Dutch winger Noa Lang and a second-half goal from Belgium international Hans Vanaken ensured victory for Philippe Clement's Club Brugge. Oostende had French centre-back Steven Fortes sent off.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, Pascal Gastien's Clermont Foot 4-0 in Ligue 1. A first-half brace from Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera and second-half goals from superstar forward Kylian Mbappe and Senegal international Idrissa Gueye secured the win for Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain.

Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides in UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain have won both games.

🆕📸⚫️ La séance du jour avec les nouvelles tenues training 𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑟𝑑 !



🔜 #CLUPSG pic.twitter.com/e9PUiJgdAk — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 13, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the group stage of the tournament. Paris Saint-Germain beat Club Brugge 1-0, courtesy of a first-half goal from Argentine striker Mauro Icardi.

Club Brugge form guide in the Belgian Pro League: W-L-W-W-D

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Club Brugge

Club Brugge are likely to be without Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Philippe Clement is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jose Izquierdo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino will be unable to call upon the services of French left-back Layvin Kurzawa and experienced Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos. There are doubts over the availability of French centre-back Presnel Kimpembe, Italian midfielder Marco Verratti and right-back Colin Dagba.

Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Argentine attacker Angel Di Maria are suspended. Spaniards Juan Bernat and Sergio Rico and Brazil international Rafinha have not been included in the squad.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Layvin Kurzawa

Doubtful: Colin Dagba, Marco Verratti, Presnel Kimpembe

Suspended: Idrissa Gueye, Angel Di Maria

Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Club Brugge Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Mignolet, Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Stanley Nsoki, Eduard Sobol, Ruud Vormer, Eder Alvarez Balanta, Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere, Bas Dost, Noa Lang

Noa Noa Lang, Noa Lang, Noa Noa Laaaaaang! 🎶🔥 #ManOfTheMatch pic.twitter.com/BKrUz1lIWF — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) September 12, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Danilo Pereira, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

In Noa Lang, Club Brugge have an exciting attacking talent. The 22-year old was linked with a move to Leeds United this summer, and has displayed his talents once again this season. Former Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Stanley Nsoki is in the Club Brugge side as well.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, missed their South American superstars like Neymar and Lionel Messi against Clermont Foot. Manager Pochettino has confirmed that the duo would be present in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to face their Belgian opponents.

Paris Saint-Germain should win this game.

Also Read

Prediction: Club Brugge 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Abhinav Anand