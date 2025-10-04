Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Oct 04, 2025 17:08 GMT
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise v Club Brugge - Jupiler Pro League Championship Round
Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge square off in the Belgian Pro League

Club Brugge will welcome Union Saint-Gilloise to Jan Breydel Stadium in a top-of-the-table Belgian Pro League clash on Sunday. Saint-Gilloise have a six-point lead over Brugge.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league outings, recording two wins. They met Standard de Liège last week and registered a 2-1 away triumph. Romeo Vermant scored the match-winner in stoppage time. They met Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and suffered a 2-1 loss, ending their unbeaten streak after four games.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign. They registered a fourth consecutive win in the league last week with a 2-0 home triumph over Westerlo. They suffered their first loss since July on Wednesday, as they fell to a 4-0 away defeat to Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League.

Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have crossed paths 103 times in competitive games. Saint-Gilloise have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 44 wins. Brugge are not far behind with 38 wins, and 21 games have ended in draws.
  • They last met in the Belgian Super Cup final in July and the hosts registered a 2-1 win.
  • The visitors were unbeaten in their five meetings against Brugge last season, recording two wins.
  • Club Brugge are unbeaten at home across all competitions this season and in their previous home game, they were held to a 5-5 draw by Westerlo.
  • Union Saint-Gilloise are unbeaten on their travels across all competitions this season, recording four wins.
  • The last six regular-season league meetings between them have ended in draws.
  • The league leaders have outscored the hosts 19-16 in nine league games this season.
Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Blauw-Zwart suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Atalanta in the Champions League earlier this week and will look to bounce back here. They are unbeaten at home in regular-season league meetings against the defending champions since 1960.

Les Unionistes are on a four-game winning streak in the league, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They failed to score for the first time in six games in their loss to Newcastle earlier this week and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Considering the recent history in the league between the two teams, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-2 Union Saint-Gilloise

Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

