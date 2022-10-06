Club Brugge vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022 

Club Brugge and Westerlo will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 11 fixture on Saturday (October 8).

The hosts continued their recent impressive run of form with a surprise 2-0 home win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 5). Ferren Jutgla scored and provided an assist to guide his team to victory against the Spanish giants.

The win saw the Belgian champions maintain their 100% record in Group B, and they are now six points clear in their group.

Before their continental exertions, Brugge secured maximum points with a routine 3-0 home win against Mechelen in the league last weekend. Jutgla set the ball rolling with his 37th-minute strike.

Westerlo, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-0 home win against Waregem. Nacer Chadli and Lyle Foster scored in either half to inspire the win. The victory propelled them to seventh spot in the standings, having garnered 15 points from ten games. Brugge sit in third spot with 22 points after ten games.

Club Brugge vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 37 previous occasions. Brugge lead 31-1 in wins.

This will be their first meeting since Brugge secured a 2-1 away victory in February 2017.

Brugge are unbeaten in their last 13 home games across competitions, keeping a clean sheet in the last four.

Westerlo's last five games on the road have produced at least three goals.

Brugge's last seven games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Brugge have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven home games.

Club Brugge vs Westerlo Prediction

Westerlo have been one of the surprise packages this season following their return to the top flight. They have shown their willingness to go pound-for-pound with teams in the league and will look to go all out for victory against the defending champions.

Confidence, meanwhile, will be flying high in the Brugge camp following their morale-boosting win against Atletico Madrid. The hosts will be keen to build on that with another win before traveling to the Spanish capital in the UEFA Champions League.

Manager Carl Hoefkens will turn his focus to domestic action, with his team in the driving seat for qualification in the continent. Brugge have been in imperious home form and should have too much firepower for Westerlo.

Prediction: Brugge 3-0 Westerlo

Club Brugge vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Club Brugge to win the first half

Tip 4 - Club Brugge to score 2+ goals

