Club Leon vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

The Liga MX Clausura is now in full swing and will see Club Leon host Cruz Azul at the Estadio Leon on Tuesday.

Club Leon picked up a 2-1 home win over Pachuca last time out, their first victory since the tournament began last month. Andres Mosquera and Victor Davila both got on the scoresheet for the hosts, with the former scoring his first goal for the club in over three years.

The home side sit ninth in the table with five points from three games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Tuesday.

Cruz Azul began their Clausura campaign with back-to-back victories but were held to a 2-2 draw by Monterrey in their last game. The visitors were two goals ahead by the 90th-minute mark before a quickfire double from their opponents saw the game end level.

Cruz Azul sit second in the table with seven points from three games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play next week.

Club Leon vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Club Leon and Cruz Azul. The home team have won seven of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been 10 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in an Apertura clash back in November last year. Club Leon won the game 1-0.

Club Leon Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-D-L-W

Cruz Azul Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-L-L

Club Leon vs Cruz Azul Team News

Club Leon

Angel Mena, Osvaldo Rodriguez and Andres Mosquera all came off injured against Pachuca last time out. The trio are now set to sit out the midweek clash.

Injured: Angel Mena, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Andres Mosquera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul

Juan Escobar picked up an injury against Monterrey last time out while Santiago Gimenez received a red card. The duo will therefore miss the trip to Leon this week.

Injured: Juan Escobar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Santiago Gimenez

Club Leon vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Club Leon Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Rodolfo Cota; Gil Buron, William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, David Ramirez; Jose Rodriguez; Elias Hernandez, Luis Montes, Victor Davila, Federico Martinez; Jean Meneses

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): José de Jesús Corona; Joaquin Martinez, Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Adrián Aldrete; Jose Rivero, Érik Lira, Rafael Baca, Uriel Antuna; Carlos Alberto Rodríguez, Bryan Angulo

Club Leon vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Club Leon are unbeaten in the league so far with one win and two draws. They are unbeaten in their last six home games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage later this week.

Cruz Azul are also unbeaten in the league and will feel they should have won all three of their games after they squandered a two-goal lead in their last game. With both teams in good form ahead of their midweek meeting, the game could end in a draw.

Prediction: Club Leon 1-1 Cruz Azul

Edited by Peter P