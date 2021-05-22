Club Puebla vs Santos Laguna FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX Clausura semi-finals 2020-21

Club Puebla take on Santos Laguna at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in the second-leg fixture of the Liga MX Clausura playoffs semi-final on Sunday.

The first-leg fixture in Torreón ended in a 3-0 win for Santos Laguna in midweek. Thanks to that massive win, the visitors are the favorites to move to the final, where they'll face either Club America or Pachuca.

Puebla had made a comeback in the quarter-finals and will be hoping for a similar turn of events here.

🇳🇬💪 ¡El domingo saltamos a la cancha! Queda el segundo partido de esta Semifinal, ¡vamos con todo!



🏟️Estadio Cuauhtémoc

📆 Domingo 23 de Mayo

⌚️19.00hrs #VaPor7i⭐️ #ModoGuerrero⚔️ pic.twitter.com/YdnystpVUx — Club Santos (@ClubSantos) May 21, 2021

Also See: 10 highest-paid players in La Liga this season (2020/21)

Club Puebla vs Santos Laguna FC Head-to-Head

The two rivals have squared off 31 times across all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in the fixture and have recorded 14 wins so far. Puebla have just two wins in this fixture and 15 games have ended in a draw.

The hosts have not been able to record a win against the visitors since 2013 and suffered a 3-0 defeat in their first-leg semi-final tie on Thursday.

Puebla form guide in Liga MX: L-W-L-D-D

Santos Laguna form guide in Liga MX: W-D-W-W-D

Club Puebla vs Santos Laguna FC Team News

Club Puebla

Christian Tabó was the only absentee from the squad name in the first-leg tie and is expected to be back on the pitch in this home game. He traveled to Torreón but was rested for the game by coach Nicolás Larcamón. Maximiliano Perg remains a doubt following his injury in the first-leg.

Faltan 90 minutos en el 🏟 Cuauhtémoc.



Este equipo se ha levantado de peores. Está en el ADN del poblano👊🏻



Yo elijo creer en este equipo que me ha dado tantas emociones y ha defendido con orgullo mis colores 🔵⚪️



¡Esto es #PartidoAPartido🎽 y se define el domingo en casa! pic.twitter.com/24SUQsQ7o6 — Club Puebla 🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) May 21, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: Maximiliano Perg

Suspended: None

Santos Laguna FC

Jonathan Díaz, Brian Lozano, Ulises Rivas, Areli Hernandez and Jair González are the only injury concerns for the visitors at the moment. Juan Otero made a full recovery from a thigh injury and was named in the starting XI in the first-leg tie.

📹 #ElResumen

¡¡Contundencia Lagunera!!



Santos tomó ventaja en la serie de la #Semifinal ante Puebla.



Revive aquí lo mejor del partido de IDA.#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/OaITRJEprY — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 21, 2021

Injured: Jair González, Jonathan Díaz, Ulises Rivas, Areli Hernandez, Brian Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Club Puebla vs Santos Laguna FC Predicted XI

Club Puebla Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Antony Silva; Israel Reyes Romero, Juan Segovia, Emanuel Gularte; Daniel Aguilar, Javier Salas, Salvador Reyes Chávez, George Corral; Omar Fernández; Amaury Escoto, Santiago Ormeno

Santos Laguna FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Carlos Acevedo; Carlos Orrantia, Matheus Dória, Félix Torres, Omar Campos; Alan Cervantes, Fernando Gorriarán; Juan Ferney Otero, Ayrton Preciado, Diego Valdés; Eduardo Aguirre

Club Puebla vs Santos Laguna FC Prediction

The hosts have been the underdogs in the Liga MX this season and have surprised everyone with their journey to the semi-finals.

While Puebla have been impressive in their displays so far, overturning a three-goal deficit against an in-form Santos Laguna side seems like a herculean task.

We predict the game to end in a draw, as the visitors would not mind conceding a goal to two here. They will already be thinking about the final and could rest a few key players here.

Prediction: Club Puebla 1-1 Santos Laguna FC.

Also See: Top 10 Football Players With the Most Fans in the world