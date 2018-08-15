European Club Rankings: August 2018

Which team is the favourite to land it this year?

After an enthralling World Cup, club competitions are ready to entertain us, we are already waiting for the second round of matches in the Premier League and the Ligue 1, and witnessed the Spanish and the German Super Cups.

With the UEFA Super Cup set to entertain us in a couple of days, which is an official curtain raiser for the Champions League, only Italy has yet to entertain us, which will also start by this weekend.

These rankings will be updated once we get every club in action, but for now, we are predicting the top contenders for the Champions League glory based on their current statuses like transfers, past season's performance, pre-season analysis and experience in Europe's elite competition.

#10 Inter Milan (Italy)

Inter Milan set for the Champions League return after a six-year absence from the elite competition.

The 2017/18 season for the Nerazzurri was unforgettable as they secured the Champions League place in stunning fashion after a dramatic comeback in their final league match against Lazio. This victory ended a six-year Champions League drought in which they last took part in the 2011/12 season.

Inter Milan ended their preseason high as they beat the Europa League winners Atletico Madrid in their own backyard from Lautaro Martinez's stunning volley.

The victory against Atletico is positive in many ways going into the new season, as Inter not only beat a strong Atletico Madrid side but without a few stars like Ivan Persic, Sime Vrsalijko and the big-name signing Radja Nainggolan.

With Napoli losing their manager Maurizio Sarri and the key player Jorginho, AS Roma have also lost a couple of star names like Radja Nainggolan and Alisson Becker, it will make Inter Milan strong favourites to challenge Juventus for the Serie A.

Inter had a good transfer window thanks for their return to Europe's best competition with the new player Lautaro Martinez, already impressed in the preseason, and the stunning coup for Nianggolan will add an extra dimension to their midfield.

Considering all the factors Nerazzurri is in the capable hands of the manager Luciano Spalletti, who could propel his side to challenge European glory and have all the prerequisites for a great season ahead.

