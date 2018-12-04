×
5 clubs in need of signings in the winter transfer window

Dwijesh Reddy
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
708   //    04 Dec 2018, 15:59 IST

Naby Keita was one of many shrewd transfers completed by Liverpool this summer
Naby Keita was one of many shrewd transfers completed by Liverpool this summer

With almost half the season over and the league tables slowly taking shape, the winter transfer window opens up a beacon of hope and promise for clubs in desperate need of resources.

While clubs such as Liverpool and Juventus concluded their bit of transfers during summer, some are still yet to contemplate. We take a look at some of the clubs that would possibly entertain the idea of a winter signing and dwell into the over-priced transfer market during the month of January.

#1 Fulham

Ranieri during Fulham's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge
Ranieri during Fulham's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge

Having spent over a £100 million during the summer for no less than 12 players, Fulham supporters can be forgiven for their sense of hope and pride in how things were being orchestrated at the Craven Cottage. With shrewd signings such as Andre Schurrle and Jean-Micheal Seri, Fulham were well placed for a top-half finish.

Pundits lauded their transfers involving Luciano Vietto and Sergio Rico, players having experience in Europe's elite competitions. Since the transfer window, much has gone wrong for the Cottagers with the club stuck at the foot of the Premier League table. Their woeful performances also cost Slavisa Jokanovic his job despite his efforts in the promotion of the club earlier this year.

Fulham have conceded a league-high of 35 goals in 14 matches en-route to gaining just 8 points in the league. Big money signings such as their record signing, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa have failed to acclimatize to English football and have subsequently felt the wrath of pundits and fans alike.

With the appointment of Claudio Ranieri, Fulham have got a Premier League winning manager in their midst and all he needs is the resources to fill the gaps that were left over in the summer. Central midfield and a lack of a gritty defender have proven to be Fulham's kryptonite with Seri, Joe Bryan and Anguissa all under-performing.

With the likes of Gary Cahill and Danny Drinkwater reportedly given the green light to leave in the winter, Fulham will contemplate upon signing them in order to strengthen the team and help their bid to avoid relegation.

Dwijesh Reddy
