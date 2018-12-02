Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo equals 60-year-old Juventus record

Ronaldo has equalled the record for the fastest player to register double figures within 14 games of a league season

It seems like the records keep toppling for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese ace has reached another club milestone yet again.

Following a successful Champions League week, Juventus returned to Serie A action when they went up against Fiorentina on Saturday.

Goals from Rodrigo Bentacur, Giorgio Chiellini and Cristiano Ronaldo succumbed Fiorentina to an inevitable 3-0 defeat.

Ronaldo took his tally to ten goals in 14 Serie A appearances for the Bianconeri so far this season, thereby equalling a 60-year-old club record.

Before the Portuguese, the only other player to have registered double figures within 14 games of a domestic league season was Welsh ace John Charles in 1957.

🔥 @Cristiano becomes the first debut-season Bianconero to net 1️⃣0️⃣ @SerieA goals after 14 games since the great John Charles in 1957/58 ⚽️#ForzaJuve #CR7JUVE pic.twitter.com/jy5Pv2BW4c — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 1, 2018

The goal also marks the former Real Madrid star's 11th goal in 18 appearances for the Italian giants in all competitions so far.

When asked about the decision to let Ronaldo take the penalties, boss Max Allegri jokingly said (via Goal), "Ronaldo takes the penalties."

"After he's scored that one against us in the 93rd minute at 139km/h, am I supposed to let somebody else do that?"

"He has to do something to be forgiven. He's got to take penalties and score... always."

He added, "It wasn’t easy, as the atmosphere was passionate and the whole city had been waiting for this game."

"I asked the lads to stay solid and after a period where we didn’t play all that well, allowing them to keep the ball for 10 minutes straight, we reorganized."

"The second goal helped us shake off the tension and we relaxed into our lead. We had more chances and could certainly have gone 2-0 up earlier."

"You have to be wary, as in Florence the games are never over until the final whistle, they have great technique and pace, but we defended well on their crosses."

Juventus now stand eleven points clear at the top of the Serie A table.

Twitter has since exploded with reaction to the news:

10 - Prior to Cristiano Ronaldo, the last Juventus player able to score at least 10 goals in his first Serie A season after MD14 was John Charles in 1957/58. Legend.#FiorentinaJuventus #SerieA pic.twitter.com/ByuEe1JtRn — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 1, 2018

10 goals for Ronaldo in 14 Serie A games which marks the greatest start to a Serie A campaign in Juventus in the last 50 years, he has reached a point where every goal he scores breaks or sets a new record, GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/g0ElBHTNzi — K A Y. (@CR7SZN) December 1, 2018

Me: Penaldo — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 1, 2018

Ronaldo is rewriting the record books. It's unbelievable. Get out of my face with whatever nonsense you're trying to talk. The man is a gift! — Daniel Scarpino (@scarps12) December 2, 2018

Ronaldo equaled a record today for Juve. Scoring his first 10 goals for the club in just 14 games. He shares the record with a man who played for The Old Lady in 1957. Mr John Charles. Not bad company..... — Coleman Had A Dream (@Colemans_Dream) December 2, 2018

Its Cristiano Ronaldo vs The Whole World once again. — Zeeshan⁷ (@Factnaldo) December 1, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo needs five more goals to complete his 50 goals tally for 8th consecutive time.

Come on #Cr7 #Ronaldo #Record — Ir Fan (@_Ir_Fan7) December 2, 2018

A Record Breaker.

A History Maker.

One and only Cristiano Ronaldo.♥️#Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/lMHuz56KhP — Ahmed Affan (@affan_ahmed11) December 1, 2018

Ronaldo is literally planting the 🇵🇹Flag in ever country he plays in.Beautiful too see one of many of our greats putting Portugal back on the Map like our great Navigators we had.💪🇵🇹 Thank you Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/OnATRLZTtf — TIGUERE (@tivoli511) December 2, 2018