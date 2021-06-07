Colombia vs Argentina prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina are back in action in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers this week as they lock horns with Colombia at the Estadio Metropolitano on Tuesday. Argentina have been impressive under Lionel Scaloni this year and have a point to prove going into this game.

Colombia are in sixth place in the FIFA World Cup qualification table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The South American outfit has impressive players in its ranks and will want to trouble its opponents on Tuesday.

Argentina, on the other hand, currently find themselves in second place in the qualification table and have excelled under Lionel Scaloni. Lionel Messi has taken a host of youngsters under his wing in Argentina's new-look side and will want to be at his magisterial best against Colombia.

Colombia vs Argentina Head-to-Head

Argentina have a predictably excellent record against Colombia and have won 24 games out of a total of 40 matches played between the two teams. Colombia have managed only nine victories against Argentina and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Copa America in 2019 and ended in a stunning 2-0 victory for Colombia. Argentina were well below their best on the day and will have to step up this week.

Colombia form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Argentina form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Colombia vs Argentina Team News

Colombia have a few injury concerns

Colombia

James Rodriguez is recovering from an injury at the moment and will be unable to contribute to Colombia's cause this week. Daniel Munoz was sent off against Peru last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: James Rodriguez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Daniel Munoz

Argentina have a strong squad

Argentina

Franco Armani remains sidelined after testing positive for the coronavirus and will be unable to travel with the squad. Sergio Aguero has joined the squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and is set to start alongside Lionel Messi this week.

Injured: Franco Armani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colombia vs Argentina Predicted XI

Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz; Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria; Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

Colombia vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina have one of the most lethal attacking units in world football at the moment and will want to justify their potential this month. With Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi pulling the strings and the likes of Lautaro Martinez in the penalty area, Argentina finally seem to have built a balanced unit.

Colombia have powerful attacking spearheads of their own in Atalanta duo Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel and will want to shock their opponents yet again this week. Argentina are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Colombia 1-2 Argentina

