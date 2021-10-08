Colombia vs Brazil prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia are set to play Brazil at the Estadio Metropolitano on Sunday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Colombia come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay yesterday. Both sides registered three shots on target, but the likes of Luis Suarez (Uruguay) and Radamel Falcao and Duvan Zapata (Colombia) were unable to find the net.

Brazil, on the other hand, Venezuela 3-1 in their most recent game. Second-half goals from Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos, Flamengo attacker Gabriel Barbosa and Ajax winger Antony sealed the deal for Tite's Brazil. Dynamo Kyiv forward Eric Ramirez scored the consolation goal for Venezuela.

Colombia vs Brazil Head-to-Head

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brazil hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost three and drawn 10.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with Brazil beating Colombia 2-1. Second-half goals from Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro ensured victory for their country. Porto winger Luis Diaz scored the sole goal for Colombia.

Colombia form guide: D-W-D-D-W

Brazil form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Colombia vs Brazil Team News

Colombia

Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda has named a strong squad. Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina, Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez, Everton centre-back Yerry Mina, Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado and Rayo Vallecano striker Radamel Falcao have been included.

There could be potential debuts for Atletico Nacional duo of Aldair Quintana and Yerson Candelo. Gremio striker Miguel Borja is injured and not available.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil

Meanwhile, Brazil have included Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva, Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao and the Paris Saint-Germain duo of Marquinhos and Neymar in the squad.

There could be a potential debut for Basel striker Arthur Cabral. Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is not available due to an injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colombia vs Brazil Predicted XI

Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina, Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo, Juan Fernando Quintero, Wilmar Barrios, Jefferson Lerma, Luis Diaz, Duvan Zapata, Radamel Falcao

Brazil Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ederson Moraes, Emerson Royal, Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Raphinha, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Gabriel Barbosa, Neymar

B/R Football @brfootball Argentina’s leading scorer. Brazil’s second-leading scorer. Endless trophies. Messi and Neymar continue the legacy of the iconic No. 10 in Latin America 👕 Argentina’s leading scorer. Brazil’s second-leading scorer. Endless trophies. Messi and Neymar continue the legacy of the iconic No. 10 in Latin America 👕 https://t.co/HargWEOaR1

Colombia vs Brazil Prediction

Colombia have an experienced squad, led by veteran striker Radamel Falcao. The likes of Luis Diaz and Duvan Zapata are talented players capable of causing problems to the opposition defence.

Brazil, on the other hand, have a lot of options. Manager Tite has a plethora of choices in every position, and it will be interesting to see who starts against Colombia.

Also Read

Brazil should win here.

Prediction: Colombia 0-2 Brazil

Edited by Abhinav Anand