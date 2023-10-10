Colombia vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2023

Colombia entertain Uruguay at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday (October 12).

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their qualifying campaign, with a draw and a win in two games. Colombia beat Venezuela 1-0 at home in their campaign opener, thanks to Rafael Santos Borre's 46th-minute strike, and drew goalless with Chile in their next outing.

Uruguay, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 home win over Chile, thanks to Nicolas de la Cruz's brace and a Federico Valverde strike. However, they fell 2-1 at Ecuador in their next outing.

Agustín Canobbio broke the deadlock in the 38th minute for Uruguay, but Felix Torres' brace helped Ecuador complete the comeback.

Colombia vs Uruguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 44 times across competitions since 1945, with Colombia leading 20-14.

They last met in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in a goalless draw.

Colombia are unbeaten in 13 games across competitions, winning 10.

Uruguay have won five of their last seven games across competitions.

Colombia are unbeaten in four World Cup qualifiers without conceding.

Uruguay have won five of their last six qualifiers.

Colombia vs Uruguay Prediction

Colombia have one win in five meetings against Uruguay, which came on penalties in the Copa America 2021 quarterfinals. They have not scored in four of their last five meetings against Uruguay.

Head coach Nestor Lorenzo has called up three uncapped players, which include goalkeeper Kevin Mier and defenders Willer Ditta and Yerson Mosquero. Yerry Mina, Juan Cuadrado and Jhon Lucumi miss out through injuries while Juan Fernando Quintero is also absent.

Meanwhile, Uruguay's seven-game unbeaten run ended with their defeat in Ecuador. Manager Marcelo Bielsa has called up an experienced squad but left out veteran strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

At home, Colombia have won five straight games, keeping four clean sheets and are yet to concede in the qualifiers. Considering the recent history between the two teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Colombia 1-1 Uruguay

Colombia vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score or assist any time - Yes