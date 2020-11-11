Colombia vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | South American World Cup qualifiers 2020

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume amongst the CONMEBOL countries, as Colombia welcome Uruguay to the Caribbean coastal town of Barranquila, where they will battle at the Estadio Metropolitano on Friday.

Both sides are looking for their second win, having won once in the previous two rounds of qualification fixtures.

Colombia began their qualification campaign with a resounding 3-0 win over Venezuela at home, with Atalanta striking pair Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel on the scoresheet.

Things didn't go as smoothly four days later in Chile, with Radamel Falcao grabbing a late equalizer after Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal had overcome Jefferson Lerma's opener for Colombia, with a 2-2 stalemate being the final result.

Uruguay also pulled off a last-gasp winner in their opening qualification tie against Chile, with Maxi Gomez stealing the win after Luis Suarez and Alexis Sanchez had found the net earlier.

That 2-1 win at home was followed by a car-crash of a performance away to Ecuador, with La Celeste going behind by four goals before a brace of penalties by Luis Suarez added respectability to the 4-2 scoreline.

⏳ ❌ Final del partido en el estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado de Quito.

🇪🇨 @LaTri 4-2 @Uruguay 🇺🇾

⚽️ 14´ Moisés Caicedo, 45+3´ y 52´ Michael Estrada y 74´ Gonzalo Plata (ECU); 83´ y 90+5´ Luis Suárez (URU)#Eliminatorias pic.twitter.com/6sMMq8fdjo — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) October 13, 2020

Colombia vs Uruguay Head-to-Head

Uruguay have held the upper hand in their last eight games against Colombia, winning four times and drawing twice. The last time Colombia beat Uruguay was in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where James Rodriguez scored his memorable strike in a 2-0 win.

The two teams have played twice since then, both 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures, with a 3-0 win for Uruguay at home in 2015, and a 2-2 draw in Colombia the following year.

Colombia form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Uruguay form guide: D-W-D-W-L

Colombia vs Uruguay Team News

Colombia

Carlos Queiroz will have to make do without El Tigre, as Falcao is out with a hamstring injury, while Santiago Arias is also missing out after a horror injury suffered against Venezuela in the previous round of internationals.

Granada striker Luis Suarez makes the squad, but having had a poor start to the season, he's unlikely to displace the likes of Zapata and Muriel up front. Daniel Munoz should replace Arias at right-back, while Jeison Murillo's terrible club form should mean a start for Davinson Sanchez at centre-back.

Injuries: Radamel Falcao, Santiago Arias

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Uruguay

The big miss for Oscar Tabarez in this round of international fixtures is the absence of Fede Valverde, who suffered an injury while playing for Real Madrid that is expected to keep him out until the end of December.

Jose Gimenez is back after missing the previous two games, and should start alongside former Atletico Madrid teammate Diego Godin.

Injuries: Fede Valverde

Doubtful: Maxi Gomez

Suspensions: None

Colombia vs Uruguay Predicted Lineups

Colombia Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina (GK); Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica; Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Jefferson Lerma; James Rodriguez, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Martin Campana (GK); Martin Caceres, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Matias Vina; Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur; Nicolas de la Cruz; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Colombia vs Uruguay Prediction

Colombia tend to be quite strong at home, having not lost a home game in ages. With James Rodrigues also back after shrugging off his fitness issues, Zapata and Muriel could profit from his creativity.

Uruguay have firepower of their own, but the aging Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani could struggle against the Colombian defence.

As ever, this will be a closely-fought contest, with the home side expected to narrowly edge it.

Prediction: Colombia 2-1 Uruguay