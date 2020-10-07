Colombia vs Venezuela prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2020

Colombia welcome Venezuela to the Estadio Metropolitano to kickstart their FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Venezuela are the only CONMEBOL side to have never taken part in a single World Cup tournament and will hope that the 2022 edition could be their year.

However, their first match in the quest to qualify for Qatar is far from ideal as they face a strong Colombia side which made it all the way to the round of 16 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup before narrowly losing on penalties to England.

For Colombia, it is vital that they start their qualification campaign on a winning note, as a tough away trip to Chile follows this opener.

The CONMEBOL qualifier sees 10 teams battle it out home and away in a round-robin league system. The top four countries qualify directly to the 2022 FIFA World Cup while the fifth-placed team secure a spot in the inter-confederation playoffs.

Colombia vs Venezuela head-to-head

These two teams have gone up against one another on 47 occasions, with Colombia asserting their authority over Venezuela more often than not. The home side have won 24 previous encounters while the away team have only mustered seven victories. Their last meeting, however, ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

It is difficult to comment on either team's recent form, as they both last played a competitive match nearly a year ago. Colombia registered 1-0 victories over Ecuador and Peru while Venezuela thrashed Japan 4-1.

Colombia form guide: W-W-L-D-D

Venezuela form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Colombia vs Venezuela team news

Colombia

The poster boy of the home team - James Rodriguez - has been in scintilating form of late. He has lit up the Premier League since his move to Everton, and scored a brace in his last outing before joining his national team.

Head coach Carlos Quieroz has a host of striking options up top, so goalscoring shouldn't be an issue.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezuela

The visitors may not be able to match Colombia's star-studded squad on paper, but they do feature a number of exciting players of their own. Former Juventus player Tomas Rincon is a Venezuelan football legend by every sense of the word. He is one of only three players to have won over 100 caps for La Vinotinto, and is currently the captain of the squad.

22-year-old youngster Yangel Herrera, who is on loan from Manchester City to Granada, is one of La Liga's most exciting midfield talents. His club teammate Darwin Machis has also been in good form of late, and the responsiblity to create an offensive spark will fall on his shoulders.

OFICIAL | ¡LOS ELEGIDOS! 🔥🔝



Estos son los guerreros seleccionados por el Director Técnico José Peseiro, para afrontar los próximos compromisos de la Eliminatoria Sudamericana al Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022.



09/10/2020 vs 🇨🇴

13/10/2020 vs 🇵🇾



Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Wilker Angel

Colombia vs Venezuela Predicted XI

Colombia Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Stefan Medina; Davinson Sanchez; Yerry Mina; Johan Mojica; Matheus Uribe; Jefferson Lerma; James Rodriguez; Luis Diaz; Radamel Falcao; Juan Cuadrado.

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wulker Farinez; Ronald Hernandez; Mikel Vilanueva; Yordan Osorio; Roberto Rosales; Yangel Herrera; Tomas Rincon; Bernaldo Manzano; Darwin Machis; Salomon Rondon; Yeferson Soteldo.

Colombia vs Venezuela Prediction

Colombia are a very difficult team to beat, especially in their own den, and Venezuela will be aware of their supreme quality all over the pitch. Los Cafeteros have a number of players in great form for their respective clubs, and will be raring to carry that over to this game.

If Venezuela are to take something away from this game, they will have to be expressive and not focus only on keeping the opposition at bay. Rondon and Machis are more than capable of giving the home side's defenders a tough time, but it is unlikely to be enough and Colombia should win this match.

Prediction: Colombia 3-1 Venezuela.