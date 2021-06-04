Colon vs Racing Club prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Copa de La Liga 2021 

Colon and Racing Club will trade tackles at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on Friday, with the second edition of the Argentine Copa de La Liga on offer for the winner.

Colon progressed to the final by virtue of their 2-0 victory over Independiente in the semi-final. Luis Miguel Rodriguez and Santiago Pierotti scored in each half to guide El Sabalé to the victory.

Racing Club needed a penalty shootout to see off Boca Juniors after the sides played out a goalless draw. The Avellanada outfit triumphed 4-2 on penalties, with Carlos Tevez among those to miss for Boca.

The two sides will give their all to win the trophy, as the added prize of Copa Libertadores qualification is also on offer for the winner of the tournament.

Colon vs Racing Club Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 26 occasions in the past and Racing Club have a better record with 10 wins.

Colon have seven wins to their name, while nine previous matches ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in April when goals from Ignacio Piatti and Juan Caceres gave Racing Club a 2-1 victory on home turf.

Racing Club are currently on a good run of form and have gone seven games unbeaten, with their last six matches ending in a victory. Colon have won three of their last five games in all competitions.

Colon form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Racing Club form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Colon vs Racing Club Team News

Colon

Manager Eduardo Dominguez will have to make do without three defenders. Bruno Bianchi and Paolo Goltz have been sidelined with muscle and calf injuries respectively, while Eric Meza is suspended.

Furthermore, midfielder Facundo Farias is unavailable having tested positive to COVID-19.

Injuries: Bruno Bianchi, Paolo Goltz

Suspension: Eric Meza

COVID-19: Facundo Farias

Racing Club

Sergio Fabian Sanchez and Benjamin Garre have both been sidelined with knee injuries. Meanwhile, Eugenio Mena and Gabriel Arias have been called up by the Chile national team.

Mauricio Martinez has served out his suspension and should be available for selection, while Julian Lopez is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: Sergio Fabian Sanchez, Benjamin Garre

International Duty: Eugenio Mena, Gabriel Arias

COVID-19: Julian Lopez

Colon vs Racing Club Predicted XI

Colon Predicted XI (3-5-2): Leonardo Burian (GK); Rafael Delgado, Facundo Garces, Facundo Mura; Federico Lertora, Gonzalo Piovi, Alexis Castro, Rodrigo Aliendro, Cristian Ferreira; Wilson Morelo, Luis Rodriguez

Racing Club Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gaston Gomez (GK); Joaquin Novilla, Nery Dominguez, Leonardo Sigali, Ivan Pillud; Ignacio Piatti, Anibal Moreno, Leonel Miranda; Tomas Chancalay, Enzo Copetti, Dario Cvitanich

Colon vs Racing Club Prediction

Both sides are equally strong and capable of getting the job done.

The fact that this is a final means that both managers are likely to set their side up in a pragmatic way, with priority placed on defensive solidity rather than attack. We predict the two sides will cancel themselves out in a cagey encounter and it's fate to be decided on penalties.

Prediction: Colon 0-0 Racing Club (4-3 on penalties)

