Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Ivory Coast will host Burkina Faso at the Stade Olympique d'Ebimpe in an international friendly fixture on Saturday.

The two sides will use this friendly game to prepare for the resumption of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

The hosts come into this match off the back of a convincing 3-1 victory over Ethiopia in March. Franck Kessie and Wilfred Bolly were among the goals in the AFCON qualifier on home turf.

Burkina Faso also picked up a narrow 1-0 victory against South Sudan to secure top spot in Group B of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Bertrand Traore scored the game-winning goal in the 50th minute.

Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head

Ivory Coast have not suffered a defeat in seven games against Burkina Faso. The Elephants have four wins to their name, while three matches against their West African neighbors have ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in the group stages of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. On that occasion, Salomon Kalou's first-half strike and Bakary Kone's late own goal gave Ivory Coast a 2-0 victory.

Both sides are unbeaten in four games, although the hosts have three victories in that sequence compared to Burkina Faso's two wins.

Ivory Coast form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Burkina Faso form guide: W-D-D-W-L

Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso Team News

Ivory Coast

Coach Patrice Beaumelle called up 24 players for the upcoming friendlies against Burkina Faso and Ghana. The squad has several marquee players in it, including Franck Kessie, Gervinho, Serge Aurier and Wilfred Bolly.

Call-ups were also handed to new faces on the international scene including Wilfried Singo, Hassan Kamara, Ismaila Soro and Chris Bedia. However, the two notable absentees are Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Burkina Faso

Coach Kamou Malo recalled 33 players to his squad, led by team captain Charles Kabore, for the friendlies against Ivory Coast and Morocco.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso Predicted XI

Ivory Coast Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sylvain Gbohouo (GK); Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Odilon Kossounou, Sinaly Diomande; Franck Kessie, Max Gradel; Jeremie Boga, Ibrahim Sangare, Gervinho; Sebastian Haller

Burkina Faso Predicted XI (4-3-3): Herve Kouakou Koffi (GK); Issoufou Dayo, Edmond Tapsoba, Yacouba Nasser Djiga, Yacouba Coulibaly; Charles Kabore, Gustavo Sangare, Dramane Nikiema; Bertrand Traore, Alain Traore, Cyrille Bayala

Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Burkina Faso are among the dark horses of African football and can cause problems for any opponent. However, the inexperienced nature of their current squad means they might struggle to match the standards of their more accomplished opponents.

La Côte d'Ivoire reçoit les Étalons du Burkina Faso en match amical au stade Alassane Ouattara d'Ebimpé ce 5 juin à 17h.



Vous pouvez à présent vous acquerir des tickets d'entrée dans les différents points de vente.#FIFA #FIF #CAF #FOOTBALL #SPORT FIFCI #LaBalleAuCentre pic.twitter.com/EWU12avZtm — FIFCI (@FIFCI_tweet) June 1, 2021

Home advantage could also factor in Ivory Coast's favor, with fans allowed inside the stadium to cheer their team on. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the Elephants.

Prediction: Ivory Coast 2-0 Burkina Faso

