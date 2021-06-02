Peru vs Colombia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Peru will welcome Colombia to the Estadio Nacional on Friday in a CONMEBOL qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The home side are seeking to qualify for consecutive World Cup tournaments for the first time in their history. However, they are currently off the pace in ninth place in the standings.

Peru come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Argentina on home soil in November 2020. Nicolas Gonzalez and Lautaro Martinez scored first-half goals to give Los Albiceleste all three points.

That defeat left La Blanquirroja second from bottom, having garnered just one point from four matches played so far.

Colombia are slightly better off in seventh place, with four points from four matches. They will, however, be seeking all three points to avoid falling off the pace in their quest for a third consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance.

They come into this clash on the back of a harrowing 6-1 thrashing by Ecuador. Six different men got on the scoresheet for the hosts to complete the rout.

Peru vs Colombia Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 55 occasions in the past and Peru have a slightly better record with 25 wins to their name.

Colombia were victorious on 18 previous occasions, while the two sides shared the spoils in 22 matches.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly played in November 2019 when a last-gasp header by Alfredo Morelos gave Colombia a 1-0 victory.

The hosts have been on a poor run of form that has seen them go seven games without a win. Colombia have also been poor in recent fixtures, although they have picked up three wins from their last six games.

Peru form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Colombia form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Also Read: Argentina vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021

Peru vs Colombia Team News

Peru

Coach Ricardo Garreca called up 28 players for the upcoming qualifiers against Colombia and Ecuador.

Some key players like Jefferson Farfan and Edison Flores are currently out injured but could be fit in time for the Copa America tournament. Meanwhile, midfielder Cristofer Gonzalez has withdrawn from the squad.

Injuries: Jefferson Farfan, Edison Flores

Withdrew: Cristofer Gonzalez

Also Read: Italy vs Czech Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Colombia

Colombia called up 24 players for their qualifiers against Peru and Argentina. Key players like David Ospina, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel and Juan Cuadrado were all included.

However, there are three notable absences ahead of this match. James Rodriguez is nursing an injury, while Alfredo Morelos and Juan Fernando Quintero both tested positive for COVID-19.

Injury: James Rodriguez

COVID-19: Alfredo Morelos, Juan Quintero

Also Read: Uruguay vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021

Peru vs Colombia Predicted XI

Peru Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Gallese (GK); Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Miguel Trauco, Miguel Araujo; Yoshimar Yotun, Christian Cueva, Sergio Pena; Raul Ruidiaz, Paolo Guerrero, Gianluca Lapadula

¡Mañana juega la Selección Colombia!



🇵🇪 🆚 🇨🇴

🕙 9:00 P.M

🏟️ Nacional

🏆 Clasificatorias a la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022

📺 @GolCaracol #VamosColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/S4UVnw3thv — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 2, 2021

Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Oapina (GK); William Tesillo, Davidson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Carlos Cuesta; Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Jeffersen Lerma; Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

Also Read: Spain vs Portugal prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Peru vs Colombia Prediction

Colombia have underperformed in recent months but they still have several quality players in their ranks who have proven themselves on the biggest stages.

Neither side are in great form and the lack of action in recent months could lead to reduced cohesion. Either side could nick this one but we are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Peru 0-1 Colombia

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Also Read: Honduras vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Nations League Semi-Final 2021

Edited by Peter P