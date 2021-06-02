Spain vs Portugal prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Spain are set to play host to Portugal at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Friday for an international friendly fixture.

Spain come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Bernard Challandes' Kosovo in April in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game. Goals from RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo, Manchester City winger Ferran Torres and Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno ensured victory for Luis Enrique's Spain. SV Sandhausen midfielder Besar Halimi scored the consolation goal for Kosovo.

Portugal, on the other hand, beat ten-man Luxembourg 3-1 in March in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game. Goals from Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha secured the win for Fernando Santos' Portugal.

Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Gerson Rodrigues scored the consolation goal for Luxembourg, who had New York City centre-back Maxime Chanot sent off late in the second-half.

Spain vs Portugal Head-to-Head

In 37 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Spain hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost six and drawn 14.

The two countries last faced each other in 2020 for an international friendly game, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw.

Spain form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Portugal form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Spain vs Portugal Team News

Spain

Spain have announced their squad for Euro 2020. Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, the Barcelona trio of Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Pedri and the Manchester City quartet of Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Rodri and Ferran Torres have all been called up.

There could be potential debuts for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal

Meanwhile, Portugal have assembled an extremely talented squad. The Wolverhampton Wanderers quartet of Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves have been named. Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias, Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes and Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo have been included as well.

Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva and Sporting CP forward Pedro Goncalves could make their debuts.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain vs Portugal Predicted XI

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Marcos Llorente, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Jose Luis Gaya, Fabian Ruiz, Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara, Ferran Torres, Gerard Moreno, Pablo Sarabia

Portugal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Joao Moutinho, Danilo Pereira, Goncalo Guedes, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named 2020-21 Serie A Forward of the Year 🏆🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/WjQjgdG9Dk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 31, 2021

Spain vs Portugal Prediction

Spain manager Luis Enrique has surprisingly named only 24 players for the Euro 2020 out of a possible 26. While midfield remains a strong point for the Spaniards, there are worries over the attack and the defence.

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique becomes the first Spain manager to name a squad for a major tournament with no Real Madrid players 😅 pic.twitter.com/gblcQrTKEe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 24, 2021

Portugal, on the other hand, are one of the favourites to win the Euro 2020. They have an excellent squad, led by superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix are just some of the big names in Portugal's star-studded squad.

Portugal should be able to win here.

Prediction: Spain 1-2 Portugal

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for France | UEFA Euro 2020