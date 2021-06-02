Italy vs Czech Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Italy are set to play host to Czech Republic at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Friday for an international friendly game.

Italy come into this game on the back of a 7-0 win over Franco Varrella's San Marino on Saturday in an international friendly game. Braces from Napoli winger Matteo Politano and Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina and goals from Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi, Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari and Torino striker Andrea Belotti ensured victory for Roberto Mancini's Italy.

Czech Republic, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Wales in March in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game. A late second-half goal from Manchester United winger Daniel James secured the win for Wales, who had Swansea City right-back Connor Roberts sent off in the second-half. Czech Republic had Bayer Leverkusen attacker Patrik Schick sent off.

Italy vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Czech Republic have won two games, lost two and drawn two.

The two countries last faced each other in 2013, with Italy beating Czech Republic 2-1. Second-half goals from centre-back Giorgio Chiellini and forward Mario Balotelli sealed the deal for Italy. Striker Libor Kozak scored the sole goal for Czech Republic.

Italy form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Czech Republic form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Italy vs Czech Republic Team News

Italy

Italy have announced the 26-man squad for the Euros. Experienced Juventus centre-backs Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci have been included, while AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile have been named as well. There could be a potential debut for Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Czech Republic

Meanwhile, Czech Republic manager Jaroslav Silhavy has named a strong squad for the Euros. The West Ham United duo of Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek, as well as Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, Bayer Leverkusen attacker Patrik Schick and Burnley striker Matej Vydra have been called up. Slovan Liberec midfielder Michal Sadilek could earn his debut cap.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Italy vs Czech Republic Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Francesco Acerbi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Federico Bernardeschi, Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi

Czech Republic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Kalas, Ondrej Celustka, Jan Boril, Lukas Masopust, Tomas Soucek, Adam Hlozek, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Patrik Schick

Italy vs Czech Republic Prediction

Italy have been impressive under the management of Roberto Mancini. They will be a dangerous side at Euro 2020, given their quality in attack and midfield. Defensively, the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Leonardo Bonucci could prove to be crucial.

Czech Republic, on the other hand, have Tomas Soucek who was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season. Sparta Prague forward Adam Hlozek is a highly-rated talent, while Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick is a good player as well.

Adam Hložek, all competitions, this season:



◉ 1,822 mins across 23 appearances

◉ 15 goals (1 penalty) plus 8 assists

◉ 79 minutes per goal contribution



Joint-top scorer in the league at 18 years old. — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) May 31, 2021

Italy should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Italy 2-0 Czech Republic

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for France | UEFA Euro 2020