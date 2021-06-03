Nigeria vs Cameroon prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Two heavyweights in African football will do battle on Friday as Nigeria and Cameroon trade tackles in the first match of a friendly double-header.

Both sides will use the exhibition game in Austria as a continuation of their preparations for the resumption of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

They will also be using these matches to prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations slated to take kick place in January 2022.

Nigeria come into this game on the back of successive victories in the last international window. The Super Eagles registered 1-0 and 3-0 victories against Benin and Lesotho respectively, with in-form Paul Onuachu scoring in both games.

Training today was good. 18 players trained. Musa and Onuachu to fly in tomorrow. Take a listen to what our coach, Gernot Rohr feels about today's training session and the test games against Cameroon. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/f2ZyWZFRnA — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 1, 2021

Cameroon played out a goalless draw with Rwanda in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Both Nigeria and Cameroon topped their respective AFCON qualification groups, although the Indomitable Lions' spot at the tournament was already guaranteed as hosts.

Also Read: Three reasons why Nigeria could be the surprise package of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria vs Cameroon Head-to-Head

This is one of the biggest games on the African football scene and both teams have battled it out for honors and points across different competitions.

The two sides have clashed on 23 occasions in the past and Nigeria have an overwhelmingly better record. The West African giants have 12 wins to their name, while their Central African rivals were victorious on four occasions. The two teams have shared the spoils seven times.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2019. Odion Ighalo's brace and Alex Iwobi'ssecond-halff goal gave Nigeria a 3-2 comeback win in the group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles are currently on a five-game unbeaten run, with their consecutive victories in March halting a run of three successive draws. Cameroon have just one win from their last five matches.

Nigeria form guide: W-W-D-D-D

Cameroon form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Nigeria vs Cameroon Team News

Nigeria

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr called up 24 players for this pair of friendly games. The squad is complemented by experienced heads like Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong. There are also some new faces on the international scene including Valentine Ozornwafor, Abraham Marcus and Terrem Moffi.

Simeon Nwankwo was called back into the international fold after a three-year absence following his record-breaking season with Crotone, but he later pulled out. Moses Simon also returns after missing the March fixtures due to his club not releasing him.

Also Read: Top 10 Nigerian players of all-time

However, notable absentees from the squad include the Rangers duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun. The former was afforded a rest after his arduous campaign, while Balogun is not fully recovered from an injury.

Furthermore, Vilarreal winger and Europa League winner Samuel Chukwueze was dropped from the provisional list. He failed to recover from the injury he sustained in the semi-final victory over Arsenal. Victor Osimhen is also out with a knee injury, while Ola Aina and Semi Ajayi withdrew.

Injuries: Samuel Chukwueze, Leon Balogun, Simon Kalu, Victor Osimhen

Suspension: None

Also Read: Slovenia vs Gibraltar prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Cameroon

Cameroon coach Antonio Conceicao has 24 players in camp for the friendly with Nigeria. Bayern Munich forward Eric Choupo-Moting headlines the list. Meanwhile, the Cameroon captain is joined by the likes of Fabrice Ondoa, Zambo Anguissa and Kart Tako Ekambi.

The duo of Olivier Mbaizo and Christian Bassogog withdrew from the squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

⚽ AMICAL



Programme des #LionsIndomptables du 03/06/2021



🕢 07H30 Petit déjeuner 🍳

🕣 08H30 Test Covid-19

🕛 12H00 Déjeuner 🍝

🕠 17H30 Entraînements 🏋🏽‍♂️

🕗 20H00 Dîner 🍛#NIGERIA 🇳🇬 🆚 🇨🇲 #CAMEROUN



📆 04/06/2021

⏲️ 19H30 (GMT)

🏟️ Wiener Neustadt Stadium, Austria#NGRCMR pic.twitter.com/dzFvSXKVhJ — Lions Indomptables (@LIndomptables) June 3, 2021

Nigeria vs Cameroon Predicted XI

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maduka Okoya (GK); Jamilu Collins, Chidozie Awaziem, William Troost-Ekong, Valentine Ozornwafor; Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, Anayo Iwuala; Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Paul Onuachu

Cameroon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fabrice Ondoa (GK); Charles Castelleto, Duplexe Tchamba, Collins Fai, Nouhou Tolo; Frank Zambo Anguissa, Jean Onana, Yvan Neyou; Ignatius Ganago, Eric Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekanbi

Also Read: Brazil vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria vs Cameroon Prediction

The absence of some key men could rob Nigeria of some bite. Nevertheless, there are still several proven players available to Gernot Rohr.

Cameroon have struggled to get going in recent months but their historic rivalry with Nigeria could spur them on. We are predicting a narrow victory for the Super Eagles, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Nigeria 2-1 Cameroon

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Also Read: Peru vs Colombia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Edited by Peter P