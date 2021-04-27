Columbus Crew vs Monterrey prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2021

Columbus Crew entertain Monterrey in their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final fixture at the Historic Crew Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts were in great form in the last round and recorded a 5-0 win on aggregate over Real Esteli. They made a slow start to their MLS campaign and played a goalless draw against Philadelphia Union in their season opener on Sunday.

Monterrey booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 6-1 win on aggregate over Atletico Pantoja but have lost three games in Liga MX since. They have picked up a red card in each of these games.

Also See: Top 10 football players with the most fans in the world

Columbus Crew vs Monterrey Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew have faced Mexican opponents in the CONCACAF Champions League six times so far. They have struggled against Liga MX sides and have just one win in their encounters with them. They have never faced Monterrey in competitive fixtures.

Rayados have faced American sides 12 times in this competition and have a brilliant record against them. They have won nine times against MLS sides.

Columbus Crew form guide across all competitions: D-W-W

Advertisement

Monterrey form guide across all competitions: L-L-L-W-W

Columbus Crew vs Monterrey Team News

Columbus Crew

The Crew have a few injury concerns for this first-leg fixture. Kevin Molino has been out for a couple of months on account of a hamstring injury. Aidan Morris suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the majority of the season.

Vito Wormgoor is still recovering from the surgery he had last year. Darlington Nagbe picked up a hamstring injury earlier this month and remains on the sidelines. Marlon Hairston picked up a knock and is a doubt for this game.

Injuries: Kevin Molino, Darlington Nagbe, Aidan Morris, Vito Wormgoor

Doubtful: Marlon Hairston

Suspensions: None

Monterrey

Daniel Parra is Monterrey's only injury concern at the moment. Miguel Layun and Ake Loba returned to the fold in their latest Liga MX game and are in contention to start here.

Injuries: Daniel Parra

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Columbus Crew vs Monterrey Predicted XI

Advertisement

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-31): Eloy Room; Milton Valenzuela. Josh Williams, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful; Artur, Perry Kitchen; Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelerayan, Diaz Espinoza; Gyazi Zardes

Monterrey Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Gonzalez; Stefan Medina, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas, Jesus Gallardo; Arturo Gonzalez, Celso Ortiz, Maximiliano Meza; Vincent Janssen, Rogelio Funes Mori, Aviles Hurtado

Columbus Crew vs Monterrey Prediction

Both clubs head into the first leg tie having dropped points in their league fixtures. Injuries to key players remain a concern for the hosts while a drop in form, with three back-to-back losses, is a headache for the visitors.

Given their previous results and Monterrey's poor form in their recent travels against MLS opposition, we predict a narrow win for the home side.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-0 Monterrey