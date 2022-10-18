Combined XI of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur ahead of key Premier League clash

Manchester United will welcome north London side Tottenham Hotspur on October 19 in one of the key standout fixtures of Gameweek 10 of the Premier League.

A win for Erik ten Hag's team could put them level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, with the Blues traveling away to Brentford on Wednesday.

Tottenham, on the other hand, could overtake second-placed Manchester City with a win at Old Trafford. They could also close the gap between them and first-placed Arsenal to one point.

The Red Devils have won their last three encounters against Spurs, scoring nine goals and conceding three. They won home and away last season against the north London side.

Heading into the game later this evening, both clubs boast some of the best players in the Premier League. As such, this article will take a look at the combined starting XI of Manchester United and Tottenham.

#GK - Hugo Lloris - Tottenham

Lloris Tottenham Hotspur's captain

The goalkeeping department is an area where both Manchester United and Spurs command some of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League.

However, French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris slightly edges out his counterpart David de Gea, judging by their respective form this season.

Lloris has been decent for Spurs, as the north London club currently boast one of the best defensive records in the league this season.

The 35-year-old shot-stopper has conceded just 10 goals after 10 games, while keeping four clean sheets. De Gea, on the other hand, has conceded 15 goals and kept just three clean sheets.

#Right-back - Diogo Dalot - Manchester United

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot has nailed down a regular starting spot at right-back under Ten Hag at Manchester United this season.

The 23-year-old full-back has played a combined total of 805 minutes of football this season, making him the third highest at the club. He has also registered one assist for the Red Devils.

Dalot slightly edges out Spurs' Matt Doherty, who has only recently returned to the starting XI following Emerson Royal's suspension due to a red card.

#Centre-back - Lisandro Martinez - Manchester United

Martinez has been impressive for Manchester United this season

The Argentine defender has impressed greatly since joining Manchester United from Ajax this summer for a transfer fee in the region of £57 million.

Lisandro Martinez went straight into Ten Hag's starting XI this season. He has started nine games and played the fourth-most minutes for Manchester United this season (754).

He has formed a solid centre-back partnership with Raphael Varane, with the duo helping the Red Devils keep three clean sheets. Martinez also won Manchester United's Player of the Month for August.

#Centre-back - Eric Dier - Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton FC - Premier League

The English defender has been one of Tottenham's most efficient players this season, as they currently occupy third position in the log standings.

Eric Dier has been a shield in defense for Conte's team as they have conceded just 10 goals in 10 Premier League games.

The 28-year-old defender has also played the most minutes by any outfield player at the club this season (900). He has capped his brilliant defensive display with two goals in the league for Spurs.

#Left-back - Ivan Perisic - Spurs

Perisic joined Spurs on a free transfer this summer

The highly experienced Croatian was among a couple of top signings made by Spurs this summer, as he joined on a free transfer.

Ivan Perisic has added his experience to the Spurs team, starting six games for the north London club, thus playing a total of 506 minutes.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb



“Perišić arrived with a serious calf problem, he’s recovering, it’s not what I know yet, but he has already given us a hand in terms of assists and personality, I’m sure he will give us even more.”



- Sky Italia Antonio Conte on Ivan Perišić:“Perišić arrived with a serious calf problem, he’s recovering, it’s not what I know yet, but he has already given us a hand in terms of assists and personality, I’m sure he will give us even more.”- Sky Italia #THFC Antonio Conte on Ivan Perišić:“Perišić arrived with a serious calf problem, he’s recovering, it’s not what I know yet, but he has already given us a hand in terms of assists and personality, I’m sure he will give us even more.”- Sky Italia #THFC https://t.co/88C6wpRpH8

His technical ability on the ball has been crucial for Spurs, especially from set-piece positions. He has three assists to his credit this season.

#Defensive Midfielder - Scott McTominay - Manchester United

McTominay celebrating a goal for Manchester United

The holding midfield position isn't one that has an array of star players for both Manchester United and Tottenham at the moment.

However, Red Devils player Scott McTominay seems to be the best fit for the position going through his performances this season.

The 25-year-old Scottish midfielder has played eight games for Ten Hag's team this season, starting six in the process. His overall minutes by numbers in the Premier League are 548.

#Central Midfielder - Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - Spurs

Højbjerg has three Premier League goals this season

The Danish player has been one of Spurs' top players this season and if not among the top midfielders in the league.

While his contributions most times don't usually get enough recognition, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is an integral part of Conte's midfield set-up.

His aggressive nature helps in preventing teams from overrunning Spurs, thanks to his excellent work rate on and off the ball.

Højbjerg also adds some creativity to the team as he has registered three goals and one assist in 10 league games for the Lilywhites.

#Central Midfielder - Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Fernandes is a key player for Manchester United

Another player worthy of mentioning in midfield for a combined XI between Manchester United and Spurs is Bruno Fernandes.

While the Portuguese hasn't had his best start to the ongoing campaign, very few midfielders can still rival him in terms of his creative ability.

Fernandes has started all nine of Manchester United's Premier League games this season, leading them in the absence of Harry Maguire. He also registered a goal and an assist each for the Red Devils.

#Left-wing-forward - Son Heung-Min - Spurs

Spurs is the reigning Premier League Golden boot winner

Despite having a surprisingly slow start to the current 2022-23 football campaign, Son Heung-Min seems to be finding his rhythm once again.

The South Korean player is regarded as one of the best forward players in the Premier League. He won the Golden Boot last season, sharing it with Mohamed Salah, after scoring 23 goals and providing seven assists in the league.

TNT Sports Brasil @TNTSportsBR Ídolo em seu país e no clube. Quantos recordes mais Sonaldinho irá quebrar, hein? Achou merecido? 🥇 O MELHOR! HEUNG-MIN SON ESTÁ NA HISTÓRIA! 🤩Ídolo em seu país e no clube. Quantos recordes mais Sonaldinho irá quebrar, hein? Achou merecido? 🥇 #BallondOr O MELHOR! HEUNG-MIN SON ESTÁ NA HISTÓRIA! 🤩🇰🇷 Ídolo em seu país e no clube. Quantos recordes mais Sonaldinho irá quebrar, hein? Achou merecido? 🥇 #BallondOr https://t.co/IsLvrHYy6G

Son has started nine out of 10 league games for Conte's side this season. He has also scored three goals and provided two assists for his teammates.

#Right-wing-forward - Antony Matheus - Manchester United

Antony has scored three Premier League goals for Manchester United

Since joining the Red Devils in the summer from Ajax, Brazilian forward Antony Matheus has instantly nailed down the right-wing-forward position.

Manchester United paid a transfer fee in the region of £85 million to secure the services of the talented South American player.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



What a signing! Antony is the first EVER Manchester United player to score in his first three Premier League matches.What a signing! Antony is the first EVER Manchester United player to score in his first three Premier League matches.What a signing! 📈 https://t.co/UeapTaQfKP

Antony seems to be adapting quickly to life in the Premier League and has already netted three goals for the Red Devils. He became the first United player to score in three consecutive league games before they played out a goalless draw against Newcastle United.

#Centre-forward - Harry Kane - Spurs

Kane is among the Premier League top strikers

The No. 9 position is one that requires little or no deliberation, as English forward Harry Kane is currently heads above any striker at both clubs.

Kane is widely considered one of the best goal poachers in the Premier League and was recently ranked 21st in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 400 games

◉ 258 goals

◉ 7x PL Player of the Month

◉ 5x PFA Team of the Year

◉ 3x PL Golden Boot

◉ 1x PL Playmaker Award



Only eight goals away from equalling Jimmy Greaves' all-time record. Harry Kane's Tottenham career by numbers so far:◉ 400 games◉ 258 goals◉ 7x PL Player of the Month◉ 5x PFA Team of the Year◉ 3x PL Golden Boot◉ 1x PL Playmaker AwardOnly eight goals away from equalling Jimmy Greaves' all-time record. Harry Kane's Tottenham career by numbers so far:◉ 400 games◉ 258 goals◉ 7x PL Player of the Month◉ 5x PFA Team of the Year◉ 3x PL Golden Boot◉ 1x PL Playmaker AwardOnly eight goals away from equalling Jimmy Greaves' all-time record. 👏 https://t.co/Pt2d9wKXWs

He has been prolific in front of goal this season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist. Kane has also started all 10 of Spurs' games in the league, as they currently battle for the title.

