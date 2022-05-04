"Come and join us big man!" - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher invites LeBron James to watch UEFA Champions League final in Paris

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has invited NBA icon LeBron James to watch Jurgen Klopp's side in the Champions League final on May 28.

The Reds are one step away from their seventh European crown after seeing off Villarreal in the semi-final. LeBron tweeted out his appreciation for the Premier League club following their second-leg victory in Spain.

According to Fox Sports, the legendary basketballer, who is famously a supporter of Liverpool, increased his ownership stake in the Merseyside club in April 2021.

Carragher saw the LA Lakers superstar's tweet as an opportunity to invite him to the showpiece event in Paris, even offering the American a ticket to the game.

The former Reds defender said on CBS Sports (as per talkSPORT):

“LeBron, if you want to come to Paris, you can come and join us and the CBS team and you can be my guest."

“I’m pitchside and I want you next to us in Paris. Give us the support that we need to win that seventh European cup, come and join us big man!”

LeBron is the highest points scorer in NBA history, but with the Lakers failing to make the play-offs this year, the sporting legend may find time to make the trip to the French capital.

Carragher claims Liverpool boss "lying" about who he'd like to face in the final

In the other semi-final, Manchester City will take a slender 4-3 lead into their second leg against Real Madrid. The two giants played out an enthralling clash at the Etihad Stadium last week on April 26.

Following the victory over Villarreal, Klopp was asked if he'd be watching the Bernabeu encounter and who he'd rather face in the final later this month. He replied (via The Express):

“Yes I will be watching but I don't mind who we get. Whoever it is it is going to be massive.”

However, Carragher wasn't buying the German's answer, with the pundit claiming:

"I think he’s lying. I am pretty certain he’d prefer Real Madrid.”

If Madrid do progress against City, it would set up a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv. Back then, Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos won 3-1 to claim win Europe's premier competition for the 13th time.

The memorable affair included a Mohamed Salah injury inficted by Sergio Ramos, two terrible Loris Karius errors and an all-time great European Cup final goal by Gareth Bale.

90min @90min_Football



Astonishing! 🤯 Liverpool will play in every possible fixture this season!Astonishing! 🤯 Liverpool will play in every possible fixture this season! 👏Astonishing! 🤯 https://t.co/8cMWc63nzM

