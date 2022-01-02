"Comment about him being a problem is absolute rubbish" - Mikael Silvestre dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo criticism at Manchester United

Former Manchester United player Mikael Silvestre has come to his former club team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo's defense in light of recent criticism aimed at the star.

The Portuguese ace, who made a sensational return to Old Trafford last September from Juventus, has received flak for being a problem in the squad.

However, the 36-year-old is the side's top scorer, popping up with several crucial goals in both the league and Europe.

Silvestre, in a recent interview, dismissed all the claims that Cristiano Ronaldo is somehow behind Manchester United's struggles.

He said:

"This comment about him being a problem is absolute rubbish."

“Look at the ratio of goals scored to chances created since the start of the season. He wants to win trophies. He didn’t come to United to relax pre-retirement – it’s an even bigger challenge than he’s faced before.”

In 15 league games, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight goals, more than anyone in the Manchester United squad, while also contributing three assists.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN After scoring 8 goals and assisting 3 more so far this PL campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo has now registered double figures for goal involvements in each of his last 17 league seasons! 🤯🐐 #MUFC After scoring 8 goals and assisting 3 more so far this PL campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo has now registered double figures for goal involvements in each of his last 17 league seasons! 🤯🐐 #MUFC https://t.co/FfBAHiCNuk

His best performances, though, have come in the Champions League, where he has netted another six goals in five games.

This includes two late match-winners against Villarreal and Atalanta at Old Trafford, and a brace away to Atalanta, dragging Manchester United into the last-16.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been questioned over his chemistry with some of his team-mates, particularly Mason Greenwood. But Silvestre was quick to dismiss those claims too, saying:

“Everything he’s done has been positive.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target against Burnley earlier this week in Manchester United's final game of 2021.

Manchester United return to action tomorrow at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a fine addition to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a mockery of all the skepticism he met with after rejoining Manchester United.

With 14 goals and three assists in 20 games in all competitions, he's wasted no time in proving his worth to the side.

Sure, he's not been consistent, but Cristiano Ronaldo has stepped up to the plate in key moments, especially in Europe.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals this season for Manchester United:



- Home - 7

- Away - 7



Perfect. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals this season for Manchester United:- Home - 7- Away - 7 Perfect. https://t.co/gopx1b9G0S

Now with Ralf Rangnick at the helm, the evergreen goalscorer has found the net more regularly, indicating an upturn in form which bodes well for Manchester United going into the second half of their campaign.

Also Read Article Continues below

He's all set to turn 37 next month, and yet shows no signs of slowing down. If anything, Cristiano Ronaldo has been the star of this erratic side.

Edited by S Chowdhury