Community Shield 2019: Manchester City's Predicted XI against Liverpool

Sanidhya Bhardwaj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 143 // 03 Aug 2019, 23:30 IST

Yokohama F.Marinos v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly

English football returns for a new season as defending Premier League champions Manchester City take on Liverpool in the FA Community Shield.

Generally, the winners of the Premier League and FA Cup square off in this game, however, since both tournaments were won by Manchester City last season, second-placed Liverpool will be the ones to lock horns with City on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will not want to risk too many of their star players ahead of the start of another grueling Premier League season. However, both teams will be looking to win this clash to gain momentum ahead of the start of the season. Here, we take a look at how Manchester City should lineup against Liverpool in tomorrow's clash.

Goalkeeper and defence

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield

Claudio Bravo could get a start between the sticks, as he has for Manchester City in pre-season. The first-choice goalkeeper, Ederson, has just recently returned from a grueling Copa America campaign with Brazil and might be handed some more rest.

In the defence, Kyle Walker will occupy his usual place on the right-hand side. Oleksandr Zinchenko will line up on the opposite flank as first-choice left-back Benjamin Mendy is still not match-fit.

Following the departure of Vincent Kompany, John Stones is likely to partner Nicolas Otamendi in the heart of the defence.

Midfield

Yokohama F.Marinos v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly

New signing Rodri is expected to start in the centre of midfield in the absence of Fernandinho. He should be accompanied by Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden. 19-year-old Foden is rated very highly by Pep Guardiola, and this could be the season in which he truly steps up and cements a spot in the starting lineup.

Attack

Yokohama F.Marinos v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly

Gabriel Jesus has not traveled with the squad and Sergio Aguero is unlikely to be risked in this game which means Raheem Sterling could start in a central role, which he occupied during pre-season games for Manchester City. Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane will line up on either side of the Englishman.

Bernardo had a scintillating 2018/19 campaign and will look to start off the new season on a positive note, while Sane, who has been linked with a return to Germany, will want to make a statement to his manager ahead of the new season.