Community Shield: City vs Liverpool perfect way to kick off proceedings

As the footballing world gears up for yet another season of intriguing of club football, we are now on the cusp of an enthralling match that is also the traditional opener of the English domestic season. Last season’s English Premier League winners Manchester City and runners-up Liverpool will go head-to-head this Sunday to stake claim to the FA Community Shield.

The drama of last season’s title-race will be the perfect backdrop for the two giants of English football to lock horns with each other in a fresh, new campaign. Drawing on the confidence gained by winning the Champions League last season, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool should have no problem facing up to the Cityzens. One can expect both sides to downplay the predicted result of Sunday’s clash, since the outcome of the FA Community Shield has no direct impact on the 2019/20 Premier League season..

What can we expect from the game?

The two teams might, however, see the game as an opportunity to assess where they are at in terms of fitness – having both come off the back of a series of pre-season friendlies. Manchester City, who beat Liverpool by a single point in the 2018/19 season, will be tested in both their squad strength and depth. Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho will both be missing for the Manchester side, while both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will be missing for the Reds. International duties have meant a number of players will only be returning to the squad post the Shield.

Mo Salah will most likely be unavailable for the Reds this Sunday.

How the squads are shaping up

Liverpool will be making their return from France to Merseyside on Saturday, which should give them adequate time ahead of Sunday's clash. City have had a rather interesting pre-season in China and Japan to say the least – training and playing amidst a number of organizational mishaps.

A treat for the fans on the cards

Regardless of the result on Sunday, football fans the world over can expect an exciting curtain-raiser ahead of a highly-anticipated Premier League season. We know that Liverpool will take on City at Wembley Stadium. All one can ask for that it is that the two teams begin from where they left off last season; it will be a tantalizing clash if that is the case..