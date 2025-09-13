Como vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2025

Como will invite Genoa to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Serie A on Monday. The visitors are winless in their two league games, while the Lariani have picked up one win.

The hosts overcame Lazio 2-0 in their campaign opener, thanks to second-half goals from Anastasios Douvikas and Nico Paz. They failed to build on that form and fell to a 1-0 away loss to Bologna before the international break.

The Grifone got their campaign underway with a closely contested goalless draw against Lecce and suffered a narrow 1-0 home loss to Juventus in their previous outing.

Como vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 31 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 10-8 lead in the head-to-head record.

They met for the first time in Serie A in the 21st century last season, and after a 1-1 draw in November, the hosts won the reverse fixture 1-0 in April.

The Lariani have won just one of their last four league games, failing to score in two.

The visitors have won just one of their last nine league games, with that triumph registered on their travels.

Como have lost just one of their last eight home games in Serie A, recording five wins. They have conceded one goal apiece in four games in that period.

Genoa have registered just one win on their travels in Serie A in 2025.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Lariani are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture, though three have ended in draws.

Como vs Genoa Prediction

The Biancoblù have won their two home games this season, scoring five goals, and will look to build on that form. They have scored at least one goal in each of their eight meetings against the visitors in the 21st century.

Alberto Dossena is a long-term absentee for Cesc Fabregas, while Ignace Van Der Brempt and Assane Diao will also miss this match. Álvaro Morata will likely start from the bench here.

The Grifone have failed to score in their two league games thus far and will look to open their goalscoring account. Notably, their last win in this fixture was registered away from home in 2004.

Maxwel Cornet is a confirmed absentee for the visitors, while Albert Gronbaek is a major doubt.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Como 1-1 Genoa

Como vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

