Como vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | May 23rd 2025

Como will welcome Inter Milan to Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in their final Serie A match of the league campaign on Friday. The hosts will finish 10th in the standings, irrespective of the outcome of the match. Inter, meanwhile, trail league leaders Napoli by one point. They will need a win here and hope for results to go their way to retain the title.

I Lariani have enjoyed a great run of form and are unbeaten in their last eight league games. Their winning streak was ended after six games last week, as they were held to a 1-1 away draw at Verona. Maxence Caqueret broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, and Darko Lazović pulled Verona level in the 69th minute.

The visitors have seen an uptick in form, and after three consecutive defeats last month, they are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions. They played Lazio in their previous outing and were held to a 2-2 draw. Yann Aurel Bisseck and Denzel Dumfries were on the scoresheet in the first and second half, respectively, but Pedro's brace, including a 90th-minute penalty, helped Lazio take home a point from that match.

Como vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 36 times in all competitions. As expected, Inter have been the dominant side in these games, recording 24 wins. The hosts have six wins, and six games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time since 2003 in the reverse fixture in December, and Inter Milan registered a 2-0 home win.

Como are unbeaten in their last six home games, recording four wins while keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in their last seven meetings against I Lariani.

Inter have the best attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring 77 goals, 28 more than the hosts.

Como vs Inter Milan Prediction

I Lariani head into the match on an eight-game unbeaten streak, recording six wins, and will look to conclude their season on an unbeaten note. Notably, they are winless in this fixture since 1985, losing 10 of the 12 games in that period.

Edoardo Goldaniga was booked last week and will serve a suspension here. Cesc Fàbregas will be without the services of Alberto Dossena, Sergi Roberto, and Assane Diao due to injuries, while Marc-Oliver Kempf faces a late fitness test.

I Nerazzurri are unbeaten in their four games in May, scoring nine goals, and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have won their last four away meetings against Como, scoring two goals apiece, and are strong favorites.

Lautaro Martinez and Davide Frattesi were absent against Lazio but are back in training and are in contention to start. Simone Inzaghi is likely to field a full-strength squad here.

While both teams head into the match in great form, considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture and the high stakes for them, we back Inter to come out on top.

Prediction: Como 1-2 Inter Milan

Como vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

