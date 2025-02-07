Como vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2025

Como will welcome Juventus to Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Serie A on Friday. The hosts have five wins in 23 league games and are in 15th place in the table with 22 points. The Old Lady have fared a little better with nine wins and are in sixth place with 40 points.

The Lariani have seen a drop in form recently and have won just one of their last five league outings. They suffered a second consecutive defeat last week, falling to a 2-0 away loss to Bologna. Alieu Fadera was shown a straight red card and will miss this match due to a suspension.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games last week with a 4-1 home triumph over Empoli in Serie A. They conceded in the fourth minute and Randal Kolo Muani bagged a three-minute brace to overturn the deficit.

Trending

Dušan Vlahović and Francisco Conceição added late goals. They saw their unbeaten run in the league ended last month as they fell to a 2-1 away loss to Napoli.

Como vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 30 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the better side in these meetings with 14 wins. The Lariani have four wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

The Old Lady are on an 11-game unbeaten streak against the hosts and registered a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in their Serie A campaign opener in August.

Four of Como's five wins in Serie A this season have been registered at home.

Juventus are winless in their travels in 2025, with three of the four games ending in draws.

Fourteen of the last 17 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Como vs Juventus Prediction

The Lariani have lost three of their last four league games, conceding seven goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have registered just one win against the visitors since 1952, which is a cause for concern. They have failed to score in two of their last four home games in this fixture.

Sergi Roberto, Alberto Moreno, Alessandro Gabrielloni, Mërgim Vojvoda, and Marc Kempf will miss this match due to injuries. Alieu Fadera will serve a suspension while Ignace Van der Brempt is likely to start from the bench.

The Bianconeri registered just their second win of the year last week and will look to continue that form here. They are winless in their four away games in 2025 thus far, scoring three goals, and will look to improve upon that record. Nonetheless, they have won their last two meetings against the hosts, scoring three goals apiece, and are strong favorites.

Andrea Cambiaso, Arkadiusz Milik, Bremer, Juan Cabal, and Pierre Kalulu are sidelined with injuries. New signing Lloyd Kelly has been included in the squad and is likely to start from the bench.

The visitors have been the better side in recent games in this fixture and, considering their better goalscoring and defensive form than Como this season, we back Juventus to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Como 0-2 Juventus

Como vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback