Como vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

Juventus return to action in the Italian Serie A with a trip to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia to face Como on Sunday. Igor Tudor’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 11 league matches and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Como fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium in their last outing before the international break on October 4.

With that result, Cesc Fabregas’ side have gone five consecutive matches without defeat in all competitions, claiming three draws and two wins, including a 3-0 victory over Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia on September 24.

Como have picked up nine points from their six Serie A matches so far to sit eighth in the league table, level on points with Sassuolo and Cremonese.

Meanwhile, Juventus were involved in a share of the spoils for the fifth consecutive game last time out when they played out a goalless draw with AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Tudor’s men remain unbeaten this season, claiming three wins and five draws from their eight matches across all competitions.

Juventus have picked up 12 points from their six Serie A games so far to sit fifth in the league standings, level on points with fourth-placed Inter Milan.

Como vs Juventus Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between Como and Juventus, with Tudor’s men picking up three wins and one draw from their previous four encounters.

Juventus are on an 11-game unbeaten run in Serie A, picking up six wins and five draws since April’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Parma.

Como are unbeaten in their last five home matches across all competitions this season, picking up three wins and two draws so far.

Juventus have failed to win six of their eight Serie A away games since the start of March, losing twice and claiming four draws in that time.

Como vs Juventus Prediction

While Como have enjoyed a decent start to the campaign, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a well-drilled Juventus side who are unbeaten this season.

Tudor’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad, and we are backing them to come away with all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Como 1-3 Juventus

Como vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Juventus’ last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of the visitors’ last seven games)

