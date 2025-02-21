Como vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Como will host Napoli at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. Como have had their struggles upon promotion to the top flight this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop as they sit 13th in the table with two-thirds of the season now gone.

They picked up an impressive 2-0 victory away at Fiorentina last time out with Assane Diao opening the scoring late in the first half before star midfielder Nico Paz curled home a brilliant effort midway through the second half to seal the points for Cesc Fabregas' men.

Napoli, meanwhile, are on the hunt for the Scudetto despite disappointing results in recent games. They dropped points for a third game running in their 2-2 draw away at Lazio last weekend and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points following a second-half own goal from the Biancocelesti's Adam Marusic before their opponents leveled things up late in the game.

Antonio Conte's men remain atop the Serie A standings but lead second-placed Inter by just two points and will be keen to widen that gap this weekend.

Como vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Como and Napoli. The home side have won just four of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been six draws between the two clubs.

The two teams last faced off at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia back in February 2004 with Como winning the Serie B clash 2-0.

The Azzurri have the best defensive record in the Italian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 19.

I Lariani have scored 30 goals in Serie A this season, the joint-highest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Como vs Napoli Prediction

Como's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, lost three of their last four home matches and could struggle here.

Napoli are on a run of three consecutive draws but are undefeated in their last 10 matches. They have been shaky in defense of late but should have enough to win here.

Prediction: Como 1-2 Napoli

Como vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Napoli to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the visitors' last five matches)

