Footballers and their Basketball Counterparts

Traditionally, Basketball and Football are very different games. Football is usually 90 minutes whereas basketball is 48. At one time there are 10 players on the basketball court whereas in football there are 22. If the ball hits one's hand in football it is foul whereas if the ball hits one's leg in football it is a foul. The differences are endless.

Having said that a lot of the skills needed in both the sports is common. From dribbling, athletic prowess, skill, speed, shooting and vision one can find numerous similarities. The sports even have certain similar moves such as give and go. Both the sports are infamous for ankle and knee injuries due to the sudden change of direction common to both sports. In this article, I try to match footballers with their basketball counterparts according to similarities in their playing style.

#1 Eden Hazard and Kyrie Irving

Eden Hazard

Kyrie Irving

The best dribbler in football right now would arguably be Eden Hazard. Eden Hazard completes a take on every 14.1 mins with an overall success rate of (80.4%). With this high percentage of dribbles at an unheard of success rate, he is statistically the best dribbler in football.

So naturally, when you think of dribblers or essentially ball handlers in basketball you have to think of Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving plays for the Boston Celtics and is arguably the greatest ever basketballer to handle the ball and so comparing the best dribbler in football right now to the best ball controller in basketball seems fair.

Both Eden Hazard and Kyrie Irving are fun to watch and take players on for fun and enjoy breaking ankles. Eden Hazard is one of the coolest penalty takers in football right now which goes to show how cool and composed he is. Kyrie Irving is "locked in" and one of the clutch players in basketball right now and so the players have their differences but just on the fact that they both are the best at dribbling/ball handling at the moment I put them together. Although only one of them thinks that the earth is flat.

