Conditions to be met for Pochettino to leave PSG for Manchester United revealed - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided that PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is the ideal candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. The Argentine is believed to be keen to return to the Premier League after struggling to settle at the French capital.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, Mauricio Pochettino is considering leaving PSG to join Manchester United. Reports suggest 'everything can accelerate very quickly' if the Argentine chooses to leave the French giants.

The former Tottenham boss can, however, leave PSG only if certain conditions are met. Mauricio Pochettino will need to 'verbally confirm' to PSG's hierarchy his desire to leave the club to join Manchester United. Only then will the Red Devils officially contact PSG.

Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their 4-1 defeat to Watford in the Premier League last weekend. The Norwegian was under immense pressure after his side's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool and 2-0 defeat to Manchester City prior to the international break.

The Norwegian was given time to save his job at Old Trafford, but was unable to turn things around for Manchester United. The club parted ways with the 48-year-old, and has hired first-team coach Michael Carrick as interim manager until they can find a long-term replacement for Solskjaer.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is seen as the ideal candidate to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United. The Argentine enjoyed five successful years at Tottenham Hotspur. He led the club to a second-place finish in the Premier League during the 2016-17 season and the 2018-19 Champions League final.

Pochettino became manager of French giants PSG midway through the 2020-21 season. He was unable to lead the club to the Ligue 1 title last season, but managed to help PSG win the Coupe de France.

Pochettino has seemed unsettled and uncomfortable at PSG this season. He has been unable to get the best out of the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this season. The 49-year-old is believed to be interested in the managerial position at Manchester United.

PSG will look to sign Zinedine Zidane if Mauricio Pochettino opts to join Manchester United

PSG have will reportedly try to sign former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane if Mauricio Pochettino decides to leave the club to join Manchester United. Zidane is yet to return to football after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Zinedine Zidane won three Champions Leagues and two La Ligas with Real Madrid during his two stints with the club and is widely considered to be one of the best managers in modern football.

Reports have suggested 'the possibility of Zinedine Zidane at PSG is a dream' for the club's officials. There has reportedly been 'at least one contact' between PSG and the Real Madrid legend in recent months.

