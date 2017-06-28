Confirmed: Real Madrid interested in £61 million Chelsea superstar, reveals agent

Real Madrid will have to shell out a world-record fee for the Chelsea superstar.

Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez are planning for dominance over the next decade

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are not resting on their laurels, having completed the double earlier in the month by winning both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga. The Santiago Bernabeu are interested in the services of Chelsea superstar Thibaut Courtois, a fact which has been confirmed by the Belgian shot-stopper’s agent, Christophe Henrotay.

Speaking in an interview with SportFoot, as quoted by Metro, Henrotay said: “Of course Thibaut is of interest to the big clubs, including the latest Champions League winner. He’s someone who helps you win games, titles. I meet regularly those in charge at Real Madrid, and Thibaut’s case has come up. My role is to keep him updated on the situation.”

In case you didn’t know…

Real Madrid have been looking to bolster their goalkeeping department for a while now. Los Blancos failed in their attempts to sign David de Gea from Manchester United in the summer of 2015, when a paperwork fiasco at the end resulted in the move not finalizing.

Despite their recent success, there have been questions asked about the form and quality of Keylor Navas, who only managed to keep 7 clean sheets in 41 appearances for Real Madrid last season.

The heart of the matter

Courtois has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and with contract talks stalling between him and Chelsea, the 25-year-old leaving Stamford Bridge is very much a possibility.

The Belgian is currently on a 90k per week contract with the Blues but is holding out for a bumper pay rise, one which will see him earn close to 250k per week, making him the highest earning goalkeeper in the world. If Real Madrid are able to prize away the 25-year-old from Stamford Bridge, they will have to fork out close to £61 million – a world record fee for a goalkeeper.

Author's Take

Real Madrid have been actively looking to improve their squad to keep challenging for Champions League and league titles in the upcoming season. It is no surprise that they have already established contact with the Chelsea shot-stopper’s representatives, in a bid to avoid a repeat of two years ago – when they missed out on their #1 target by a whisker.

If they are able to pull off a deal to bring Courtois to the Santiago Bernabeu, it will sort out their goalkeeping department for a good 10 years.