Congo DR vs Bahrain prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Congo DR and Bahrain will meet at the Bahrain National Stadium on Tuesday in a friendly fixture.

This will be the second friendly game in a week for Bahrain, who have not played a competitive game since December. They were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the second round, so will only be taking part in exhibition games throughout the year.

Congo DR, on the other hand, topped Group J of the second round qualifying in the African region and face Morocco in their third-round fixture in March. This game will help them get the preparations for the two-legged qualifier underway.

Congo DR vs Bahrain Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Congo DR form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Bahrain form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Congo DR vs Bahrain Team News

Congo DR

A total of 26 players were supposed to be called up for the training camp during this international break by the Leopards. It is understood that at least three players have not received clearance to travel to Bahrain and some have not been released by their clubs.

Nonetheless, head coach Hector Cuper has a good squad at his disposal for this game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Bahrain

There are no reported injuries among the 23-man squad announced for the two friendly games by coach Helio Sousa. A similar starting XI that overcame Uganda 3-1 on Thursday is expected to be fielded in this game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Congo DR vs Bahrain Predicted XI

Congo DR Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joel Kiassumbua; Dieumerci Amale, Marcel Tisserand, Djuma Shabani, Nathan Fasika; Edo Kayembe, Yannick Bangala Litombo, Mukoko Tonombe, Fabrice Ngoma; Yannick Bolasie, Dieumerci Mbokani

Bahrain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sayed Jaffar; Sayed Dhiya, Waleed Al Hayam, Sayed Bager, Sayed Issa; Mohammed Al Hardan, Abbas Al Asfoor, Kamil Al Aswad; Mohamed Marhoon, Mohamed Al-Romaini, Ali Madan

Congo DR vs Bahrain Prediction

Congo DR enjoyed a great run in the World Cup qualifying fixtures, with just one defeat in six games in the second round. They will be looking to continue that form in the upcoming playoffs in March as they face an in-form Morocco.

Bahrain had a solid outing against Uganda, defeating them 3-1, and should enjoy a decent outing at home against the visiting side. While there's not much at stake in the game, given the form of both sides, a high-scoring draw appears to be the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Congo DR 2-2 Bahrain

Edited by Peter P