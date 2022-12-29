 “Congrats my bro” – Liverpool linked attacker sends message to Cody Gakpo after Anfield switch

Swiss striker Noah Okafor, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, has congratulated Cody Gakpo following his Anfield switch.

On Boxing Day (December 26), PSV Eindhoven announced that they had reached an agreement with Liverpool over Gakpo’s transfer. Two days later, the Anfield outfit unveiled Gakpo as a Liverpool player, dropping a post on Instagram.

Reds fans have flooded the post with welcoming and congratulatory messages.

RB Salzburg ace Okafor was one of the many notable names to congratulate Gakpo. The 22-year-old wrote:

“Congrats my bro”

A loving heart and handshake emoji accompanied Okafor’s comment.

Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg had credited the Merseysiders with an interest in Okafor. Alongside the Reds, Manchester City and AC Milan were also reportedly interested in the player at the time. The reports have cooled off significantly since the World Cup.

As per the Guardian, Jurgen Klopp’s side will initially pay a €40 million fee to PSV for Gakpo’s services. The transfer fee could rise up to €50 million if all add-ons are activated. Gakpo, who scored thrice in five games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with the 19-time English champions.

Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk convinced Cody Gakpo to come to Anfield

Following a blistering World Cup campaign, many clubs were interested in Gakpo’s services, including the most recognisable club in the world, Manchester United. To tip the scales for the Reds, Virgil van Dijk had a chat with his compatriot, telling him about the Anfield club’s family values.

Revealing how Van Dijk nudged him toward the Anfield club, Gakpo said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“Van Dijk called me in the past days, while talks were on. He told me the club is really big, I think that also the family side is very important for me because I'm a family guy. Virgil said only good things about Liverpool; he wanted me to join the club.”

Gakpo will be eligible for selection after the winter transfer opens on January 1. He could feature for the Reds against Brentford in the Premier League a day later.

