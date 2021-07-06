Connah's Quay vs Alashkert prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Connah's Quay and Alashkert will trade tackles at Park Avenue in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

The hosts have not been in action since a 2-0 away win over Penybont which helped them retain the Welsh Premier League in mid-May.

Alashkert have also not been in action for almost two months. Their most recent fixture came in a narrow 1-0 victory over Ararat-Armenia on 28 May. Dejan Boljevic scored the game-winning goal to help his side win a fourth league title.

The visitors are one of the 16 seeded teams in this round and the winner of this tie will take on either Teuta or Sheriff Tiraspol in the second qualifying round.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Connah's Quay vs Alashkert Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the sides and they will each be keen to get a positive result in the first leg.

Connah's Quay ended the playoff stage of the Welsh Premier League with a three-game winning streak that saw them win a second league crown. Alashkert's four-game winning climax to the season also proved to be decisive in the title run-in last term.

Connah's Quay form guide: N/A (First game of the season)

Alashkert form guide: - N/A (First game of the season)

Connah's Quay vs Alashkert Team News

Connah's Quay

Midfielder Sameron Dool has been ruled out with a cruciate injury. There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: Sameron Dool

Suspension: None

Alashkert

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Alashkert.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Also See: Dinamo Tbilisi vs Neftchi Baku prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Connah's Quay vs Alashkert Predicted XI

Connah's Quay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oliver Bryne (GK); John Disney, Johnny Hunt, Danny Harrison, Danny Holmes; Tom Moore, Danny Davies, Callum Morris; Jamie Mullan, Craig Curran, Aron Williams

Alashkert Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Yurchenko (GK); Tiago Cameta, Didier Kadio, Mihailo Jovanovic, Gagik Daghbashyan; Sunday Ingbede, David Davidyan, James Santos, Wangu Gome; Aleksandar Glisic, Tiago Galvao

Connah's Quay vs Alashkert Prediction

The home team are one of the more modest sides at this stage of the Champions League qualifiers but Connah's Quay have shown a capacity to punch above their weight in recent years.

Alashkert will be wary of the threat posed by Andy Morrison's side but they should have enough in their armory to get a positive result. We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Connah's Quay 1-2 Alashkert

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30-second survey now.

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Peter P